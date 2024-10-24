Sunflower Showdown: Players talk about matchup

Advertisement

in other news

What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?

What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?

Jalen Montonati, one of the top players in the 2026 class, was on hand for Late Night in the Phog.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Lance Leipold on preparing for rivalry game against Kansas State

Lance Leipold on preparing for rivalry game against Kansas State

Kansas will look to continue building momentum in a road trip to play Kansas State.

 • Sam Winton
Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

Some interesting numbers when taking a deep dive into the advanced statistics from the Houston game.

 • Jon Kirby

in other news

What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?

What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?

Jalen Montonati, one of the top players in the 2026 class, was on hand for Late Night in the Phog.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Lance Leipold on preparing for rivalry game against Kansas State

Lance Leipold on preparing for rivalry game against Kansas State

Kansas will look to continue building momentum in a road trip to play Kansas State.

 • Sam Winton
Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.

 • Jon Kirby
Published Oct 24, 2024
Sunflower Showdown: Players talk about matchup
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

For several players this will be their last game against Kansas State. Jared Casey grew up around the rivalry and talks about the meaning of the game.

The players talked about what they see from Kansas State and what a win would mean for the program.

Jared Casey

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DJ Withers

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Lawrence Arnold

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cornell Wheeler

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement