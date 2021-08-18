Kyron Johnson returning in a substantial defensive role

The hire of Lance Leipold and a new coaching staff played a factor in Kyron Johnson's decision to return as a super-senior and end his college career on a higher note.

Johnson snagged All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors this past season, racking up 27 solo tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He is a must-have defender and could very likely be a backbone for the defense this fall.

Switching to defensive end from linebacker, Johnson is enduring some changes this year at fall camp.

But the change is one he's excited for and believes will help him create more pressure.

"I wouldn't say it feels natural, but it just feels like a shift for me, because I've never really got to put my hand in the dirt like that," Johnson said. "And now that I get to, I feel like I can use my speed more."

He continued: "Most people, you know, generate more power when you get in a three-point stance, and so I can generate more speed when I'm in the three-point stance. I wouldn't say it's comfortable, but it just feels like I can really move, I can really get off the ball fast."

Strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve has been making an impact on the roster's progress in the weight room since his arrival.



