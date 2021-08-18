Kyron Johnson returning in a substantial defensive role
The hire of Lance Leipold and a new coaching staff played a factor in Kyron Johnson's decision to return as a super-senior and end his college career on a higher note.
Johnson snagged All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors this past season, racking up 27 solo tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He is a must-have defender and could very likely be a backbone for the defense this fall.
Switching to defensive end from linebacker, Johnson is enduring some changes this year at fall camp.
But the change is one he's excited for and believes will help him create more pressure.
"I wouldn't say it feels natural, but it just feels like a shift for me, because I've never really got to put my hand in the dirt like that," Johnson said. "And now that I get to, I feel like I can use my speed more."
He continued: "Most people, you know, generate more power when you get in a three-point stance, and so I can generate more speed when I'm in the three-point stance. I wouldn't say it's comfortable, but it just feels like I can really move, I can really get off the ball fast."
Strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve has been making an impact on the roster's progress in the weight room since his arrival.
Gildersleeve said that he's been impressed with what he's seen from Johnson and spoke volumes about the veteran defender.
"He's a generational type athlete," Gildersleeve said. "Some of the things that I've seen him do, just incredibly impressive."
He continued: "He ran a 1.39 10-yard split, which is indicative of like a 4.2 40. There's obviously 30 more yards to go, a lot of things can happen, but that's a 10-yard split I've never seen in my career. Over a 40-inch vertical jump. And then just from a standpoint of doing it at 240 pounds is even more impressive."
Talks between Gildersleeve and Johnson have amplified his work ethic further and are helping push him to become a more prominent leader on the roster.
Johnson isn't to concerned if he's the most athletic player in the room. He's more focused on seeing results and translating that to the field.
"I know a lot of people see me as like the most athletic person, but, the way I see myself, I just see myself just working," he said. "Some of the stuff that people say, they're like astounded by the stuff that I do."
Johnson has been developing into a talented athlete throughout his college career, but the changes he's seeing from Leipold's staff are anything but familiar.
When asked about some of the differences that stood out to him, his response was one word: Strict.
"Now, you can see a huge difference in how we go about things at this point and you can't really slip up and miss or be late to anything at this point," Johnson said. "It helps a lot actually because a lot of us, we used to slack and stuff like that, but it was just like minor setbacks just for a major comeback."