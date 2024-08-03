Kansas football used one of its fall camp practices on Friday to get the feel of Children’s Mercy Park, the site of the Jayhawks’ first two home games. Lance Leipold spoke to the media after the game and gave his first impressions of the home of Sporting KC.

“I wondered about the sound system and how the noise will stay,” Leipold said. “How the noise could stay in the stadium, how it creates the environment that I’ve heard so much about. [The] intimacy of it. I think that really stuck to a lot of us pretty quickly.”

Despite Children’s Mercy having a capacity of 18,467 compared to 47,000 at the Booth, Leipold thinks the fans stacked on top of the field will positively impact the crowd atmosphere. He compared it to Oklahoma schools which have a similar setup.

“The ones when you go down to the Oklahoma schools, they’re right on top of you,” Leipold said. “I think hopefully this will be our opportunity to take advantage of something like that, because as we know, the old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, had the track around it for so many years.”