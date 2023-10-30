Head coach Lance Leipold was still happy about the win over Oklahoma, but was clearly ready to move on and shift his focus on Saturday’s upcoming match up with Iowa State. He also gave more updates on Jalon Daniels and praised the impact that Cobee Bryant had despite team's avoiding throwing his way.



Jalon Daniels is QB1 when he can return, no redshirt has been discussed

After Jason Bean led the Jayhawks to the biggest win they have had in over a decade, the question of whether or not he had won the starting job no matter the status of Jalon Daniels had to be asked. “And when Jalon Daniels is healthy, Jalon is the starting quarterback.” Leipold said. Daniels has been dealing with the back tightness going back to fall camp. He was playing well in the three games that he played, but was sidelined just moments before the Texas game. Leipold said there really is not a time table for how soon he could be back. “We're not at that point okay,” Leipold said. “I'll just say that we're not at that point yet to decide that he works at every day. Some days are better than others.” Leipold also was asked about the potential opportunity to redshirt Daniels, but he denied that ever being discussed.

Leipold has a lot of respect for Matt Campbell and his program at Iowa State

Cobee Bryant having quiet season since teams are not throwing his way

Cornerback Cobee Bryant has had one of the better seasons among all Jayhawks so far. Bryant has not shown up much on the stat sheet very much as of late because offenses are refusing to throw the ball his direction. “I think Cobee sometimes he gets a little down and frustrated because he wants to make more impact, but I think he's respected by offensive coordinators, and he has to remain patient,” Leipold said. The way that Cobee has taken away one side of the field has opened up the opposing cornerback, Mello Dotson, to make plays such as his pick six to open up the scoring on Saturday. "This isn't by any means saying I predicted or had a premonition that Mello's going to have a pick six, but I just wondered when one of those opportunities for Mello was going to come because they've thrown that way a lot more," Leipold said. Bryant has shown the ability in his career to make opponents pay for throwing his way. Even though it is a compliment for how dangerous he has become, it has been a tough adjustment for him. “It doesn't mean he likes it,” Leipold said of the lack of throws coming toward Bryant. “I've said many times, said it to the team Friday night, Cobee’s one of the most competitive guys there is. He's always going to find a way to compete, and that's what I love about him. That's what makes him the player that he is.”

Matt Campbell has gained the respect of Leipold

Leipold and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell have had some similarities in their respective paths toward their current jobs. Campbell was an offensive coordinator at the Division III level for the University of Mount Union, while also coaching in the Mid American Conference at Toledo. "He comes from a highly successful Division III program,” Leipold said. “Yeah, I have great respect for Matt.” When Leipold was in his first year with Kansas, the trip to Ames was a rough one for the Jayhawks. The Cyclones were headlines by Brock Purdy and Breece Hall among others, and dismantled Kansas 59-7. Despite the blowout, Leipold said Campbell was supportive. “The similarities of going there and the question was asked about our first game there, and Matt gave (me) a lot of words of encouragement,” Leipold said. “I guess kind of what he went through of staying with the way we do it'll work. Just don't let anybody tell you differently and go about it, because that's where, again, he says, it'll play out for you. And I'll always remember that, appreciate that.”

Leipold talks about facing Iowa State