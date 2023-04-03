Special teams is an area the Jayhawks are looking to improve from the 2022 season. The staff brought in several new faces with more coming in the summer.

Lance Leipold likes what he has seen this spring as they head into the final week of practice.

Jacob Borcila, who started most of last season has been out after surgery and Leipold said he will not participate this spring.

That leaves the competition with Seth Keller, Charlie Weinrich and Owen Piepergerdes. Tabor Allen is there but Leipold likes his focus to be on kickoffs. The team practiced outside on Saturday morning with strong winds.

“Very, very pleased where we're at with that right now,” Leipold said of his kickers. “Today was pretty challenging with the wind and things like that. Owen Piepergerdes a guy who is the biggest and strongest of the bunch. But Seth has done a nice job, very consistent, and so has Charlie.”

The battle that started this spring is going to continue through the summer and fall camp.

“It's really close,” Leipold said. “It's going to be a good battle in camp. Tabor Allen's still there but I like when he focuses on kickoffs. Then it gets to how many do you travel with on the road? So we got to make sure that everything, as well as the kickoff game, there's competition. Jacob Borcila's is rehabbing right now after surgery and hasn't and won't partake in anything this spring.”