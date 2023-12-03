Lance Leipold talked about the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, playing in an area they recruit, facing UNLV and how they are recruiting during bowl preparation. See some of what Leipold had to say in his first press conference since the Guaranteed Rate Bowl announcement.

Opening comment.... On behalf of the Kansas Jayhawks and University of Kansas, I can't tell you how excited we are to be selected to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, have an opportunity to spend Christmas in beautiful Arizona. Our players have worked extremely hard over the last three years and have the opportunity to be bowl eligible two consecutive years and have a chance to play in a bowl game such as this is extremely exciting times for our program. As we know, we got an outstanding opponent. In fact, I've had great respect for Coach Barry Odom and what he's done in his career, the job that he has done in his first year there has just been amazing. And how he's turned that program around so quickly. Had a chance to exchange a couple of texts with coach here about a half hour ago. I said I thought we slipped him last year when he was a defensive coordinator at Arkansas and he took the job out there before. We played Arkansas in the bowl game last year. But again, we know we're going to have a great opponent, someone that's excited to get their 10th win and a lot of things there. And it should be an exciting game on the 26th. And I think both fan bases will represent, well, a great, exciting time. And I know there's a lot of things in college football today that puts itself onto the playoffs, and rightfully so. But we are excited. I've always been one that loves the bowl experiences. I think it's important for student athletes today. I want to be important. And we know that there's so many people in these communities that are volunteers for these bowls. But what it means to them and to me, it's a staple of college football. And to watch how many people give up their time, it's special and we will not take that lightly as we make our way down to Phoenix.

Lance, you mentioned after Cincinnati that you had plans for a handful of different bowl. Just was this one of them and what was your reaction? Absolutely this was at the top of the list. We're right there, as I said a little earlier, about student athlete experience sometimes destination of where you have players from and if that's not one A, one B is also places where young men have maybe never been or may never get back to maybe in the right. And I think this is one of those places. If you've never been to the Valley there it's a beautiful area. I think it has a lot of things for it that young men that maybe never have been there. Like I said, and I know we have a lot of meetings out there in the spring, and every time I come back about what a beautiful place it is and what a bowl experience it could be way back. When my wife and I first got married and it was the Copper Bowl. My wife and I went to that down in Tucson and then, like, three days later went to the Fiesta Bowl as well. We spent two bowl games down Arizona. It's a great time. It's great weather that time of the year, a lot of great things and it definitely was at the top of the list.

Leipold said the team has worked hard to get to back-to-back bowl games