When Andy Kotelnicki took the offensive coordinator job at Penn State, Lance Leipold had a smooth transition with the offense play-calling for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Leipold was prepared for the situation and quickly named Jim Zebrowski the offensive coordinator for the bowl game. Leipold said on Sports Radio 810 he had several coaches get play-calling experience in practice before Kotelnicki’s departure. “We had a good feeling that Andy was going to get to have opportunities,” Leipold said. “So, last spring I had Andy give the other assistants, Jim Zebrowski, Terry Samuel, Jonathan Wallace, opportunities to call plays during certain scrimmages and part of that was so that they would have opportunities if this day ever came. Especially in a short turnaround before a bowl game.”

Leipold was ready for the change at offensive coordinator and moved fast with Zebrowski (AP)

When that time did come Leipold was already two steps ahead. Within minutes of the change at offensive coordinator Leipold elevated Zebrowski to the full-time co-offensive coordinator and put him in charge of calling the plays for the bowl game. “Jim was the most experienced,” Leipold said. “And again, my first three years at head coach, Jim was the play caller. And I think the other thing he added to us is Jim is a highly upbeat, positive guy and to make the most of a situation of change and turnover, he handled it extremely well.” Since Zebrowski arrived at Kansas he has done a good job developing the players in the quarterback room. He maneuvered through quarterbacks and injuries his first three seasons to help the players succeed. “If you watch the job he's done with our quarterbacks, whether it be Jalon or Jason or how he had Cole Ballard ready to play and all those things is a tribute to him.” Leipold said. “And I think that played and showed itself in that bowl game.”

Leipold has yet to watch the replay of the bowl game