Larry Brown, Roy Williams talk about 125-year reunion
The Jayhawks came out with a victory over Iowa State with several KU basketball legends in attendance.
Two of the guests were former coaches Larry Brown and Roy Williams. They were on the postgame show and talked about being back at the reunion.
Roy Williams
How much richer do the stories become over the years?
Williams: Well, it depends on who's telling. I embellish all of mine. I'm sure everybody else does too, but, no, it's great. I had 15 great years here and we had several reunions when I was here and loved those moments. And this was a neat feeling to be standing out on that court today thinking about 125 years of Kansas basketball.
Do the memories become more meaningful every five years?
Williams: Oh, I think so. There's no question. In fact, when I first came, we started reunions and had one about every five years. And one of the great thrills of my life was when we did the 100th year celebration here. So it was all good, but being with the former players is the neatest thing for me by far.
To see the younger players to those who wore the uniform before them, what does that mean to you to know that your fingerprint is on this program?
Williams: Well, I was very flattered. I'm still very flattered to have been the coach here and very lucky, but 15 great years, I tried to work as hard as I could and we had some good success. And Bill's won two national championships. That's awesome kind of thing.
But when you are a part of the Kansas basketball program, you're a part of that program for life. And there's not many programs around the country that could save those kind of things. And fortunately, I've been involved in two of them as North Carolina and Kansas.
Larry Brown
Brown: Oh, it's just neat to be with everybody. I'm getting a little old, so these reunions are kind of precious for all of us. But bringing my grandkids here and experience Allen Fieldhouse, there's nothing like it.
Q: What is it about Allen Fieldhouse that is just almost indescribable?
Brown: Well, I was lucky. Coach Smith coached me. He grew up in Kansas and talked about KU and Allen Fieldhouse. I had no clue until I stepped in here. And the passion people have. I remember the first game I coached. I went upstairs and saw the Allen family.
I've always admired Phog, being around that family and understanding Naismith coached here, John McLendon was here. And I admire Bill so much. I mean, it's amazing what he's done and how he's brought people back and included us all. It's pretty awesome.
What would you say your lasting legacy here at KU is?
Brown: I think I said no better place to play, no better place to go to school, no better place to coach. I don't think I need to say anything more than that.