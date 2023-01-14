Two of the guests were former coaches Larry Brown and Roy Williams. They were on the postgame show and talked about being back at the reunion.

The Jayhawks came out with a victory over Iowa State with several KU basketball legends in attendance.

How much richer do the stories become over the years?

Williams: Well, it depends on who's telling. I embellish all of mine. I'm sure everybody else does too, but, no, it's great. I had 15 great years here and we had several reunions when I was here and loved those moments. And this was a neat feeling to be standing out on that court today thinking about 125 years of Kansas basketball.





Do the memories become more meaningful every five years?

Williams: Oh, I think so. There's no question. In fact, when I first came, we started reunions and had one about every five years. And one of the great thrills of my life was when we did the 100th year celebration here. So it was all good, but being with the former players is the neatest thing for me by far.





To see the younger players to those who wore the uniform before them, what does that mean to you to know that your fingerprint is on this program?

Williams: Well, I was very flattered. I'm still very flattered to have been the coach here and very lucky, but 15 great years, I tried to work as hard as I could and we had some good success. And Bill's won two national championships. That's awesome kind of thing.

But when you are a part of the Kansas basketball program, you're a part of that program for life. And there's not many programs around the country that could save those kind of things. And fortunately, I've been involved in two of them as North Carolina and Kansas.