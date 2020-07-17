JayhawkSlant - Larson Workman will get a closer look at Kansas

“I was talking to Coach Meadows and he said that my film came across his desk and that he wondered where I'd been the entire time in the recruitment process,” Workman said. “He said he really liked my film and that he wanted to offer me, but you had to make sure it was okay with Les Miles.”

Workman is from Ganado High, which has an enrollment slightly over 500 students. His film landed on Luke Meadows desk and it picked up from there.

The Kansas coaches have made fast progress with Larson Workman . They offered the offensive lineman from Texas about a month ago, and he’s ready to check out Lawrence and get an up-close look.

Les Miles gave his approval the next day and the offer was official. Kansas safeties coach Jordan Peterson recruits the area and has contacts at the high school. Once Workman earned the offer, he was immediately talking with the coaching staff.

Workman did a Zoom call with a lot of the staff and has been in constant contact since.

The offer came after Meadows gave him a thorough evaluation.

“They really liked my physicality and my frame,” Workman said. “I'm 265 and a little lighter than most lineman, but I've put on a good amount of weight. I feel like I'll be able to put on more weight. I've put on 25 pounds in the past four months. They liked my speed and my agility.”

Workman, an all-district selection, holds offers from Kansas, Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, Florida International and others. He also has had talks with coaches from Texas Tech and Baylor.

He likes what he has seen from the Kansas staff and wants to see Lawrence for himself. This weekend he will take a trip to Kansas with his family to see the surroundings.

He confirmed he is on the way to the airport and will land in Kansas City on Friday. Due to NCAA rules he won’t be able to meet with coaches, but will get a good look around the campus.

“The atmosphere is one of the main things I’m looking for and a family environment,” Workman said. “I'm open to moving out of state but I want it to be right for me because I'd be away from my family. I want it to be the right school and the right division that I can perform over the next four to five years.”