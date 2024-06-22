“What also stood out to me is me interacting with some of the players,” he said. “We got to watch the fight together and stuff like that. I got to see their new facility and that's up and coming. I got to interact with some of the coaches and got to meet everyone. Everyone's really genuine there.”

“What stood out to me about the visit is how long the coaches have been together,” Zamorano said. “The coaches there, they've been together for quite some time now. They don't make many changes with the coaching staff. So that's one thing that stood out to me.”

He made the trip with his family from California to see the KU program. Zamorano said before the visit he wants to find a school that has a stable coaching staff among other things.

LaRue Zamorano is taking his final visit this weekend to Washington. The four-star corner from Centennial High School is coming off his Kansas visit last weekend.

His host was Jalen Dye, who is also from California. Zamorano said his younger brother plans to go to the same school as him. He talked with Jalen about that because his brother Devin plays football at Kansas.

“We had a lot in common,” he said. “I'm from Los Angeles and he is from San Diego, so we are both familiar with the county life. I talked to his brother and how they like going to the same school together. I have my younger brother with me as well. Me and my brother are a year apart, and I think they are also a year apart. Wherever I go to school, I plan on taking my little brother with me.”

Zamorano’s goal is to play in college and make it to the next level. He learned from his talks with KU cornerbacks coach DK McDonald, who coached with the Philadelphia Eagles before taking the Kansas job.

“I learned a lot, especially from DK because he came from the league and that’s the place I'm trying to get to,” he said. “So that really meant a lot to me. He knows what it takes to get to league. He coached NFL players, and he sees a lot in me and feels like he could develop me as a player.”

After his visit to Washington, Zamorano plans to discuss the future with his family. It is something they do after every official visit. He will start a final comparison with the schools on his list and come to a decision.

“After every visit, me and my family come home, and we reevaluate everything,” he said. “We put the pros and cons together for each school. I want to make a family decision, because this is a family thing for me. It's a family decision. Me and my family came back and discussed Kansas. We really like Kansas, so now we will see what Washington has to offer.”