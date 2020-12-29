JayhawkSlant - Lee Grimes brings key recruiting ties to Kansas

Les Miles has hired Lee Grimes to be the next offensive line coach at Kansas. Grimes is described by coaches who know him as a young, energetic coach with deep recruiting ties in the state of Texas.

Grimes was hired last year at Charlotte, after leaving Texas A&M.

During his time as Texas A&M he had a big impact in recruiting helping land several players including Kenyon Green, who is an Outland Trophy semi-finalist.

“He came in and recruited great,” said Mark Passwaters, who is the publisher of the Texas A&M site. “You're talking about (Kenyon Green) the Outland Trophy semi-finalist and five-star recruit. Grimes was one of those guys that helped lock him down.

“He basically got to build a foundation with Reuben Fatheree, one of the guys that signed this year, and Bryce foster. He was involved with all of them.”

Grimes is well-known in the state of Texas. As a player at Brownwood High School, he was an all-state selection and was voted to the All-Century high school team. He played offensive line for Texas A&M, where he was voted to the All-Decade team.

“You're talking about a guy that basically has been a Texas guy all his life,” Passwaters said. “He shot right up the ranks. He just does a very good job of connecting with people. He did it all across state, especially in Houston and Dallas. I think Kansas got a guy that knows a lot of people in the high school coaching ranks. I really like him.”