Leipold also said he wants “daily improvement” to be the foundation for what Kansas football is trying to accomplish this season.

“I still think we're looking for the rotation that will be at defensive end,” Leipold said. “I think we've had some guys that have really had some great off-seasons. Guys like Dean Miller has really stepped up. We've got some younger players that we're waiting to see once we get the pads on. A guy like Caleb Taylor's had a really good off-season from winter all the way through the summer. Who's going to surface in those areas? And again, our linebacker corps, where's the depth of that going to [be]? And of course, offensive line, we still have some good competitions going on.”

Kansas football comes into camp with a couple of intriguing storylines. The main skill position core all returns but there is still competition at other places, particularly at the front 7 and offensive line.

Fall camp is officially underway in Lawrence, and head coach Lance Leipold met with the media after the first practice of fall camp. Leipold talked about the team’s goals during camp, new analysts on staff, how to sustain the building culture of Kansas football, and more.

New analysts on staff with more job responsibility

Multiple new analysts have been brought into Kansas with hopes of helping with various position groups. Leipold mentioned Mike Dawson (front 7), Brandon Shelby (cornerbacks), Pat Cerroni, Brian Stoltd (defense), Angus McClure (offensive line), Kelton Copeland (receivers), Tyler Bolfing (offense), and Eric Terrazas (offense).

These analysts have Power Five and some NFL experience and will now have the opportunity to work on the field and in meeting rooms after the NCAA approved a rule change to abolish the limit on coaches who can provide in-game instruction.

“Our analysts, when I got here, they couldn’t even go into the position room and then they had to stand outside the field and they’ve been coaching at other places all along and to finally see where they’ve come to understanding that everyone can help, I’m excited about it,” Leipold said. “You got to be careful. You’ve got to make sure everybody’s on the same page and comfortable and we all check our egos, but make sure that we’re still in alignment on what we’re doing.”

A lot of the coaches on staff at the beginning of the Leipold era had a previous relationship with the Kansas head coach. He said that was important in building trust and knowing their background. However, it’s been an interesting experience getting to know the new analysts.

“For me personally, I love when we get new guys because I end up spending a lot of time around them and I ask for their feedback on what they see, from whether it be daily routines in the office to our practice routines to what they see,” Leipold said. “And it’s been interesting and that’s really where you find your fits.”







Sustaining the building culture of Kansas football

Kansas football quickly established a culture under Leipold. He said Jeff Grimes mentioned it when he first arrived as offensive coordinator.

“It was, your guys seem to embrace the process of what practice is all about,” Leipold said. “And equally important, they seem to like being around one another. And I took that as that’s a really good compliment on both sides, but it might not be happening everywhere else and we have to make sure we keep that within our culture.”

Part of keeping that culture happens as veterans “pass the torch” to younger players within the program. This Kansas roster is full of experience with around 30 seniors, who have the responsibility to teach the youngsters what it is to be a Jayhawk.

“They show this is the way it’s going to be and this is how we’re going to do it,” Leipold said. “And some of these guys in the summer, they get a little taste of it in there around us. But like today and tomorrow, they really see about, whether it be how we do drills, how we finish, and what we’re going to do and how you’re going to pick up after yourself and what you’re going to do.”





An update on Jalon Daniels

Jalon Daniels was full-go on the first day of camp as he tries to make his way back from an injury-hampered 2023 campaign. Leipold said he thought Daniels had a really good day and it was probably the most 11-on-11 stuff that he’s done yet.

Not only does Daniels bring a ton of excitement to the team with his play, but he also brings a ton of energy. Leipold said he puts it on his leaders to bring that energy, and Daniels does a great job of it.

“To have a guy like Jalon and really what he’s gone through, you know, now [it] can sometimes be a benefit for us in a very odd way,” Leipold said. “And that is, he is so happy to be out there. He embraces every snap he gets, and that can be contagious to a football team too.”





Tony Terry leaves the program

Leipold also mentioned that defensive end Tony Terry has left the program. Terry was a three-star defensive end who redshirted in his freshman season.