Despite what looked like a disappointing performance in Kansas’ 23-17 loss to Illinois on Saturday, Lance Leipold felt like there were some positives to take away from the game. He discussed his thoughts on Jalon Daniels’ three interceptions, the defense's relatively sound performance, and the lessons he learned from the team’s first loss of the year.





Jalon Daniels throws three interceptions, still does some good things

Daniels didn’t fill up the box score against Illinois, completing 18 of 32 passes for 141 yards and throwing three interceptions. Leipold talked about what he saw on Daniels’ picks.

“The one right before the half is more on the execution on the perimeter of what the play’s blocked to be,” Leipold said. “The one to Skinner, the last one, just too late. And the first one, another one he didn’t throw well.”

One thing Leipold mentioned that Daniels did well was run the ball. It was the first time Kansas used Daniels in the run game this season, and he tallied 35 yards on the ground. He was able to scramble as well as make plays in the option game.

“He made some big-time plays for us scrambling,” Leipold said. “It’s the most that kid’s run the ball now in 11 months, and I thought he played well and competed, but it wasn’t his best day.

Leipold also mentioned that the offense did not have enough big, explosive plays against the Illinois defense.