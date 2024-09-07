PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Leipold on Jalon Daniels' performance, defense, moving forward

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

Despite what looked like a disappointing performance in Kansas’ 23-17 loss to Illinois on Saturday, Lance Leipold felt like there were some positives to take away from the game. He discussed his thoughts on Jalon Daniels’ three interceptions, the defense's relatively sound performance, and the lessons he learned from the team’s first loss of the year.


Jalon Daniels throws three interceptions, still does some good things

Daniels didn’t fill up the box score against Illinois, completing 18 of 32 passes for 141 yards and throwing three interceptions. Leipold talked about what he saw on Daniels’ picks.

“The one right before the half is more on the execution on the perimeter of what the play’s blocked to be,” Leipold said. “The one to Skinner, the last one, just too late. And the first one, another one he didn’t throw well.”

One thing Leipold mentioned that Daniels did well was run the ball. It was the first time Kansas used Daniels in the run game this season, and he tallied 35 yards on the ground. He was able to scramble as well as make plays in the option game.

“He made some big-time plays for us scrambling,” Leipold said. “It’s the most that kid’s run the ball now in 11 months, and I thought he played well and competed, but it wasn’t his best day.

Leipold also mentioned that the offense did not have enough big, explosive plays against the Illinois defense.

Leipold said they will find out what they are made of after the loss to Illinois
Leipold said they will find out what they are made of after the loss to Illinois

Offensive line opens up good running lanes

One area where the Jayhawks did find success was on the ground. Devin Neal rushed for 101 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry, while Daniel Hishaw added 39 yards on 5.6 yards per rush. Leipold said it was a pretty decent day for the offensive line, who had to win a lot of one-on-one matchups against Illinois’ five-man front.

“I thought, snapshot, I thought we had pretty good offensive line play tonight,” Leipold said.

Daniels was also sacked just once as the team rushed for 186 yards, averaging 5.6 per carry.


Defense with strong performance, runs out of gas late

Kansas limited Illinois’ offense for much of the game. The Jayhawks especially bottled up the run game, limiting the Fighting Illini to just 79 rushing yards. Overall, Illinois gained 271 yards compared to Kansas’ 327.

“I thought we played the run pretty decent there, especially halfway through the first to halfway through the fourth,” Leipold said. “[In] today’s day and age to hold a team under 300, I think is a pretty decent day.”

One player who stood out was Marvin Grant. Kansas’ safety flew around the field, leading the team with nine tackles with a sack, TFL, and pass breakup. Cornell Wheeler added eight tackles along with three TFLs to anchor the defense.

“I think Marvin showed up pretty well,” Leipold said. “I thought we had decent linebacker play.”

Leipold said ultimately, Kansas just couldn’t make enough plays late to get off the field. There were a couple of third-down conversions on Illinois’ last drive that helped the Fighting Illini ice the game.


Illinois loss a chance to ‘see what we’re made of’

The early season loss is not a season-ender by any means for the Jayhawks. Kansas still has a lot of goals to accomplish, but needs to get better in the coming weeks. Leipold said it’s important for his team to not get ahead of themselves.

“We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve got a lot to do,” Leipold said. “Everyone wants to go into things that aren’t even on the schedule yet to talk about a football team that has to get a lot better.”

Leipold said the loss gives the Jayhawks a chance to see who they are.

“We’re going to see what type of team we are, what kind of resolve we have, what kind of leadership we have starting with the head coach on down,” Leipold said.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvbGVpcG9sZC1vbi1qYWxvbi1kYW5pZWxzLXBlcmZvcm1hbmNlLWRl ZmVuc2UtbW92aW5nLWZvcndhcmQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmxlaXBvbGQtb24tamFsb24tZGFuaWVscy1wZXJmb3JtYW5jZS1k ZWZlbnNlLW1vdmluZy1mb3J3YXJkJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK