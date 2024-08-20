Leipold said that Daniels, Lawrence Arnold, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm all saw the field together about four days ago for the first time since last season. The offense has a lot of returning pieces and Leipold has seen how close they are as a team.

“I’ve seen a lot of good things from Jalon Daniels over the last 10 days and he hasn’t missed anything,” Leipold said. “He’s played well and he’s confident, he’s excited, his enthusiasm is contagious and we all know that it’s important for him to stay healthy.”

To no one’s surprise, Leipold announced that Jalon Daniels will be the starting quarterback in Kansas’ opening game against Lindenwood. He hasn’t been limited throughout camp and has shown some good things.

Lance Leipold spoke with the media on Tuesday at Kansas football’s media day. Leipold talked about what he’s seen from Jalon Daniels, the growing depth along the offensive line, the rotation on the defensive line, and players who are poised for a breakout season.

Offensive line has good depth, “close” to finding out starting five

Kansas has mixed and matched its offensive line throughout fall camp as it tries to figure out who will be the five starters come week 1. Leipold said he likes where the depth of the line is at and thinks the Jayhawks may be able to rotate more of the second unit than they have in past seasons.

“If we can keep guys, if there's not a big drop off, if… we don't lose anything in communication that affects the effectiveness and the production of the offense, why wouldn't we want to play a few more guys there and be a little bit more fresh than maybe were a year ago in the fourth quarter,” Leipold said.

Leipold mentioned that Bryce Foster and Shane Bumgardner continue to battle it out for the starting center spot. He also talked about other players who have gotten better during fall camp.

“Calvin [Clements] gets healthier, talked about Nolan Gorczyca,” Leipold said. “I think Logan Brown’s, you know, has played his most solid football here. Darrell Simmons and Shane Bumgardner are both a lot more comfortable and better and look better physically and are moving better than they did when in the spring.”





Liking the rotation on the defensive line

Leipold talked about a variety of defensive linemen who have a chance to make an impact for Kansas. He said Dean Miller had a really good camp, among others.

“Jereme Robinson's extremely steady and a good football player," he said. "He missed spring with a labrum, but, you know, Tommy Dunn and DJ Withers is now, you know, they're juniors and they've played a fair amount of football."

The interior has shown good depth in the fall and Leipold likes how that position is stacking up.

“I like the rotation that we're going to have there with on the inside," he said. "Dylan Wudke is a transfer defensive end who's one of those transfers that really taken a nice step and things here. Ron McGee is healthy. I'm excited to see DJ Warner on the field and watch him and it'll be a growing process for a young player early.

"But I'm excited to see how he'll help this team also in passing situations Bai Jobe's a guy that's been playing with a cast on. Hopefully he's getting closer to having that removed. Very talented guy as well that plays with a good motor.”

Leipold said while there may be some unknown in replacing sacks leader Austin Booker, he likes the pieces that are there.

“I think, you know, by the time, especially when the conference season rolls around, we should have a good idea of where that group’s going to be," Leipold said.





OJ Burroughs, others potentially headed for breakout seasons

Leipold mentioned Marvin Grant, JB Brown and OJ Burroughs as guys who have a chance to make a bigger impact than some might think. Burroughs, who had two interceptions in a practice Tuesday, is a guy who’s flown under the radar at times, and is now becoming more of a vocal leader.

“I don’t want to say I take him for granted because OJ has been so steady in his career, great ball skills,” Leipold said. “He’s always understood what to do. I think DK McDonald’s done a great job with him on smaller details, challenging him in other ways to be a better player, be more outspoken than OJ has maybe been comfortable.”