PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Leipold says Daniels full strength, updates on position groups

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

Lance Leipold spoke with the media on Tuesday at Kansas football’s media day. Leipold talked about what he’s seen from Jalon Daniels, the growing depth along the offensive line, the rotation on the defensive line, and players who are poised for a breakout season.


Daniels back to full strength, announced as starter

To no one’s surprise, Leipold announced that Jalon Daniels will be the starting quarterback in Kansas’ opening game against Lindenwood. He hasn’t been limited throughout camp and has shown some good things.

“I’ve seen a lot of good things from Jalon Daniels over the last 10 days and he hasn’t missed anything,” Leipold said. “He’s played well and he’s confident, he’s excited, his enthusiasm is contagious and we all know that it’s important for him to stay healthy.”

Leipold said that Daniels, Lawrence Arnold, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm all saw the field together about four days ago for the first time since last season. The offense has a lot of returning pieces and Leipold has seen how close they are as a team.

Leipold has played with confidence and is healthy through fall camp
Leipold has played with confidence and is healthy through fall camp

Offensive line has good depth, “close” to finding out starting five

Kansas has mixed and matched its offensive line throughout fall camp as it tries to figure out who will be the five starters come week 1. Leipold said he likes where the depth of the line is at and thinks the Jayhawks may be able to rotate more of the second unit than they have in past seasons.

“If we can keep guys, if there's not a big drop off, if… we don't lose anything in communication that affects the effectiveness and the production of the offense, why wouldn't we want to play a few more guys there and be a little bit more fresh than maybe were a year ago in the fourth quarter,” Leipold said.

Leipold mentioned that Bryce Foster and Shane Bumgardner continue to battle it out for the starting center spot. He also talked about other players who have gotten better during fall camp.

“Calvin [Clements] gets healthier, talked about Nolan Gorczyca,” Leipold said. “I think Logan Brown’s, you know, has played his most solid football here. Darrell Simmons and Shane Bumgardner are both a lot more comfortable and better and look better physically and are moving better than they did when in the spring.”


Liking the rotation on the defensive line

Leipold talked about a variety of defensive linemen who have a chance to make an impact for Kansas. He said Dean Miller had a really good camp, among others.

“Jereme Robinson's extremely steady and a good football player," he said. "He missed spring with a labrum, but, you know, Tommy Dunn and DJ Withers is now, you know, they're juniors and they've played a fair amount of football."

The interior has shown good depth in the fall and Leipold likes how that position is stacking up.

“I like the rotation that we're going to have there with on the inside," he said. "Dylan Wudke is a transfer defensive end who's one of those transfers that really taken a nice step and things here. Ron McGee is healthy. I'm excited to see DJ Warner on the field and watch him and it'll be a growing process for a young player early.

"But I'm excited to see how he'll help this team also in passing situations Bai Jobe's a guy that's been playing with a cast on. Hopefully he's getting closer to having that removed. Very talented guy as well that plays with a good motor.”

Leipold said while there may be some unknown in replacing sacks leader Austin Booker, he likes the pieces that are there.

“I think, you know, by the time, especially when the conference season rolls around, we should have a good idea of where that group’s going to be," Leipold said.


OJ Burroughs, others potentially headed for breakout seasons

Leipold mentioned Marvin Grant, JB Brown and OJ Burroughs as guys who have a chance to make a bigger impact than some might think. Burroughs, who had two interceptions in a practice Tuesday, is a guy who’s flown under the radar at times, and is now becoming more of a vocal leader.

“I don’t want to say I take him for granted because OJ has been so steady in his career, great ball skills,” Leipold said. “He’s always understood what to do. I think DK McDonald’s done a great job with him on smaller details, challenging him in other ways to be a better player, be more outspoken than OJ has maybe been comfortable.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvbGVpcG9sZC1zYXlzLWRhbmllbHMtZnVsbC1zdHJlbmd0aC11cGRh dGVzLW9uLXBvc2l0aW9uLWdyb3VwcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGa2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGbGVpcG9sZC1zYXlzLWRhbmllbHMtZnVsbC1zdHJlbmd0aC11 cGRhdGVzLW9uLXBvc2l0aW9uLWdyb3VwcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTA1JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==