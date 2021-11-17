Leipold sees good response from recruits after Texas win

Last week before Kansas played Texas there was a small group of KU coaches who stopped by high schools in the Austin region. The staff used it as an evaluation period to visit their schools.

After the Jayhawks beat Texas, they will have coaches out and about in the Dallas and surrounding area when they travel to play TCU in Fort Worth. Lance Leipold said members of his staff will visit schools again and watch some of the playoff games.

“We’re going to head back to Texas this week and we'll be in the metroplex and have coaches out during the day,” he said. “Some of them will leave Thursday night and we probably couldn't ask for better timing for back-to-back trips to Texas, and to have some coaches walking in with the logo and getting out to games Friday night.”

The Jayhawks have experienced a lot of national recognition after beating the Longhorns 57-56 in overtime last Saturday in Austin.

The coaches used the victory to get in touch with recruits and continue to show the progress they are making in the first year.

Since the win, Leipold can see how it has helped in recruiting in just a short amount of time.

“The increase in the response in messaging and texting, and picking up the phone I think is on the uptick as well and excitement is there,” Leipold said. “So yes, definitely. We hope it is a shot in the arm. But like everything, we can't live on one game. Can't live on one moment. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing things to be sustainable and have great opportunity again to do it this week.”