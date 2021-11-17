Leipold sees good response from recruits after Texas win
Last week before Kansas played Texas there was a small group of KU coaches who stopped by high schools in the Austin region. The staff used it as an evaluation period to visit their schools.
After the Jayhawks beat Texas, they will have coaches out and about in the Dallas and surrounding area when they travel to play TCU in Fort Worth. Lance Leipold said members of his staff will visit schools again and watch some of the playoff games.
“We’re going to head back to Texas this week and we'll be in the metroplex and have coaches out during the day,” he said. “Some of them will leave Thursday night and we probably couldn't ask for better timing for back-to-back trips to Texas, and to have some coaches walking in with the logo and getting out to games Friday night.”
The Jayhawks have experienced a lot of national recognition after beating the Longhorns 57-56 in overtime last Saturday in Austin.
The coaches used the victory to get in touch with recruits and continue to show the progress they are making in the first year.
Since the win, Leipold can see how it has helped in recruiting in just a short amount of time.
“The increase in the response in messaging and texting, and picking up the phone I think is on the uptick as well and excitement is there,” Leipold said. “So yes, definitely. We hope it is a shot in the arm. But like everything, we can't live on one game. Can't live on one moment. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing things to be sustainable and have great opportunity again to do it this week.”
More reaction from recruits following the Texas win
The response from high school prospects continues to be positive.
One player who has been a major target is Avery Johnson. The quarterback from Maize will lead his team to the state semi-finals this weekend.
Johnson has been to Lawrence several times and most recently attended the Kansas State game. Johnson said the win over Texas can provide recruits with proof things are moving in the right direction.
“I think it shows recruits that KU's football program is headed in the right direction,” Johnson said. “The coaches are trying their best to build a culture over there and change Kansas into a winning program.”
Johnson said he speaks with Leipold, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski every week.
The Jayhawks got good reviews from another 2023 quarterback in Austin Novosad out of Dripping Springs, Texas. Quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski offered Novosad in September and he has been following the program.
“I did not get to watch the whole game but got to watch the highlights,” Novosad said. “That’s a big, big win for Kansas and shows that they’re only a couple years away from changing that entire program around. I think games like the Texas game is what’s going to get recruits to Kansas and shows that program isn’t as far behind from being good as many people think.”
Jahkai Lang is one of the top defensive end prospects in the area. He has already picked up offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, and several others. Lang has already watched the Jayhawks play a ranked opponent close. He was an unofficial visitor when Kansas took Oklahoma to the wire.
“I think it’s huge and to see Kansas win a game like that shows there’s good possibility in the future,” he said.