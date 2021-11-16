Leipold still mulling over quarterback decision

He got his first start of the season last week leading the Jayhawks to a 57-56 overtime win against the Longhorns. He accounted for four touchdowns in the victory.

That left Daniels as the third quarterback to play.

Jalon Daniels entered the Kansas State game two weeks and put-up solid numbers as the third quarterback to play in the game. Jason Bean started and left with an injury. Miles Kendrick was the first back-up and suffered a season-ending injury.

On Tuesday head coach Lance Leipold tipped his hat just slightly but would not go on record who the starter will be.

Most of the talk centering around KU football is the win over Texas and who will start at quarterback against TCU.

The win put Daniels and Kansas in the national spotlight and gives the program momentum going into the last two games. However, Daniels has played in four games which means he will lose his redshirt if he takes another snap.

The strategy and how to handle the quarterback situation has been a discussion among the coaches, Daniels, and his family.

“I had a lot of conversations with Jalon, as did Andy and Jim,” Leipold said. “We talked with Jalon's parents. I talked with Jalon's father yesterday afternoon. Because when we sat down weeks ago, we talked about a plan, and obviously, sometimes those have to be adapted.

“But we told the family that we would respect their decision on what they want to do, and talking with Jalon, he sees the momentum of what this team is doing, what he's done for our locker room, and he's all in to help us build this program and he wants to play.”

Leipold was announced if he would name a starter and would Daniels play.

“Probably not,” he said on the starter. “But yeah, he's going to play.”

Leipold said they have discussed every scenario when it comes to the quarterbacks. Everything from injuries to what quarterback would enter the game if the other quarterback lost his helmet.

The status of Bean could also play a factor.

“They both practiced today, and as we continue to work through things,” Leipold said. “That's a tough dilemma.”

When Leipold finished his 20-minute press conference there was still no official word who would be under center to start the game at TCU. But he made it clear Daniels would play. That might be all you need to know.