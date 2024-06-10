Leipold talks about summer recruiting, roster depth
As the summer rolls on, head coach Lance Leipold met with the media at a local event at the Topeka Jayhawk Club.
Leipold discussed recruiting, new additions on the offensive and defensive line, construction on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and getting the team back on campus.
Summer recruiting has unique opportunity with ongoing construction
Recruits’ trips to Lawrence are looking a bit different as The Booth is a current construction zone. While it’s a change from standard visits, prospective Jayhawks have had the chance to look at the site.
“We’ve been able to, on some of them, to give some tours of what’s there towards the end of the workday,” Leipold said. “Obviously hard hats and everything going through, but you can see really what's changed in the last month. I've had a chance to see some of our guys today when they came back in, and the look on their faces and what's changed in, really, less than 30 days is really remarkable, and we'll continue to try to use that as best we can.”
The rapid progress of the Gateway District project points to big things on the horizon for Kansas football. The staff has also used some of the renderings of the new stadium as a recruiting pitch.
“It’s progress, and when you’re able to show some of the renderings of what’s being done and other things, do I think it’s ideal? No, a lot of things won’t be ideal, but I think they’re going to be positive in the long run,” Leipold said.
Kansas adds impactful pieces on offensive and defensive line
Over the transfer portal cycle, Kansas received a commitment from former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring. Herring appeared in one game for the National Champion Wolverines and is cousins with Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall.
Leipold said that Herring’s mother came down with Marshall’s family before Herring entered the portal and that relationship played a part in bringing him to Kansas.
“I think he’s going to add in more interior depth,” Leipold said of Herring. “He’s 6-2, 6-3. He’s thick-bodied… When I look at Amir again, he’s going to be playing catch-up obviously and fall camp, but that’s another body of interior help that we’re looking forward to having.”
On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Bai Jobe transferred to Kansas after playing for Michigan State last season. Jobe, a four-star prospect out of high school, has a lot of potential.
“We feel it’s a younger player that has tremendous upside in the future and hopefully the athleticism and pass rush abilities that we’re going to need,” Leipold said.
The defensive line room also has a couple of impactful youngsters in defensive ends DJ Warner and Dak Brinkley. The two have a chance to have a big impact in a group with some question marks, having to replace the team leader in sacks, Austin Booker.
“I really like our defensive tackle depth right now. We’re still going to have some questions at defensive end, and it’ll be competitive,” Leipold said. “When the young guys are all there, they’re going to have the chance to show what they can do early. DJ Warner just reported yesterday and everybody’s excited about him. I thought Dak Brinkley had a really, really strong end of spring ball.”
Kansas also has a couple of returnees who could be impactful in Dean Miller and Jereme Robinson.
“Dean Miller has really stepped up to do some things that we’ve been hoping for for a long time,” Leipold said. “And Jereme Robinson was full go this morning after missing with labrum surgery.”
Getting the team back in the facility
The Jayhawks are back in the indoor facility after bouncing all over the several locations during spring ball. Leipold hopes it brings a bit more energy.
“I know our guys have handled the disruption of being relocated, so to speak, of routine,” Leipold said. “But I also know that they really saw the benefits of what we did a year ago with the locker room and weight room, and when they get a chance to experience the rest of what the building’s going to be like; I view it, it should be a real positive shot in the arm of energy and positivity.”