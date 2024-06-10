Leipold talks summer recruiting, offensive and defensive line depth Sam Winton As the summer rolls on, head coach Lance Leipold met with the media at a local event at the Topeka Jayhawk Club.

Leipold discussed recruiting, new additions on the offensive and defensive line, construction on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and getting the team back on campus.





Summer recruiting has unique opportunity with ongoing construction

Recruits’ trips to Lawrence are looking a bit different as The Booth is a current construction zone. While it’s a change from standard visits, prospective Jayhawks have had the chance to look at the site.

“We’ve been able to, on some of them, to give some tours of what’s there towards the end of the workday,” Leipold said. “Obviously hard hats and everything going through, but you can see really what's changed in the last month. I've had a chance to see some of our guys today when they came back in, and the look on their faces and what's changed in, really, less than 30 days is really remarkable, and we'll continue to try to use that as best we can.”

The rapid progress of the Gateway District project points to big things on the horizon for Kansas football. The staff has also used some of the renderings of the new stadium as a recruiting pitch.

“It’s progress, and when you’re able to show some of the renderings of what’s being done and other things, do I think it’s ideal? No, a lot of things won’t be ideal, but I think they’re going to be positive in the long run,” Leipold said.