Live Game Chat: No. 8 Kansas vs. Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Zach Clemence met with the media to preview the Brown game and more.
The portal information is coming in fast and we have the latest intel in our Thursday update.
An elite guard who is expected to make the move to the 2025 class has been added to the Hot Board.
D.J. Graham who started his career at Oklahoma will finish at Kansas. We have a closer look at his commitment.
Joseph Sipp, an All-MAC selection at linebacker signed with KU. We have the details and what it means.
