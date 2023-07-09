Logan Brantley is a name that comes up with the KU fan base as a newcomer who could help the defense in his first season.

Brantley was one of the key recruits on defense in the class of 2023 and reported to campus in late May to join the program and start summer workouts.

He spoke with Jayhawk Slant on his drive to Lawrence from Colorado when he arrived on campus. Brantley is looking forward to a new chapter after a successful career at Cherry Creek High in Denver.

“It’s almost been kind of surreal for me, saying goodbye to all my friends and goodbye to family members is just kind of crazy, just knowing that we're actually going to do another chapter in our life,” he said. “But at the same time, it was more exciting because I'm excited to get to KU and really make an impact and change my life. Change my life for a lot of others and really make a name for myself.”

One of the things Brantley wants to accomplish over the summer months is forming a bond with his teammates. He grew close with several of them during the recruiting process.

“This summer I just want to make as many friends as possible,” he said. “So, it’s not just going in for only football, but meeting and getting to know as many people as possible. Meeting some new professors, just learning lots of things. Just taking my talents to the next level with Coach Simpson and Coach Leipold teaching me. That will be great, and I am excited for that.”