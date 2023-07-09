Logan Brantley expects his recruiting class to push each other at KU
Logan Brantley is a name that comes up with the KU fan base as a newcomer who could help the defense in his first season.
Brantley was one of the key recruits on defense in the class of 2023 and reported to campus in late May to join the program and start summer workouts.
He spoke with Jayhawk Slant on his drive to Lawrence from Colorado when he arrived on campus. Brantley is looking forward to a new chapter after a successful career at Cherry Creek High in Denver.
“It’s almost been kind of surreal for me, saying goodbye to all my friends and goodbye to family members is just kind of crazy, just knowing that we're actually going to do another chapter in our life,” he said. “But at the same time, it was more exciting because I'm excited to get to KU and really make an impact and change my life. Change my life for a lot of others and really make a name for myself.”
One of the things Brantley wants to accomplish over the summer months is forming a bond with his teammates. He grew close with several of them during the recruiting process.
“This summer I just want to make as many friends as possible,” he said. “So, it’s not just going in for only football, but meeting and getting to know as many people as possible. Meeting some new professors, just learning lots of things. Just taking my talents to the next level with Coach Simpson and Coach Leipold teaching me. That will be great, and I am excited for that.”
Brantley met many of his future teammates and players who signed in the same class during the spring game. Several recruits returned to Lawrence for the event in April and spent time around each other.
“That was really cool seeing a lot of the people that I'm going to be with,” he said. “I thought we all got along really well. I think we're all going to get along really well for these next couple of years. We are all coming for the main goal. And the main goal is winning.
“We're all going to be focused and we're all going to work hard. I feel like we're all going to be pushing each other. And if one of us is slipping up, we got that brother right next to us to tell us to get back on track. I'm just excited to see where we take this team in the future.”
On his high school film Brantley plays several positions. His initial ranking in the Rivals database came at safety. But his future will be at linebacker mixed in with the hybrid position on the defense.
“I kind of see myself as an outside linebacker, but also as that safety role,” Brantley said. “It is like playing like that star position, so also just being able to be playing in base, and then also making plays in the back as well. I'm versatile to where I could go guard that slot.”
He has already earned high praise from Leipold, and the coaching staff expects big things from him.
“What impressed me the most with him though was his maturity and how he carries himself,” Leipold said. “He hasn't stepped on campus yet, but he's the type of guy that'll be a captain of his football team someday, I believe. Just because of the position he plays, the confidence he plays with, how he goes about it, and the maturity. I think he'll get respect in the room and things like that.”