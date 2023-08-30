The perception around the Kansas football program has changed a lot since a year ago at this time. Last year the Jayhawks went into the season with a win total prediction under four.

After surprising people with a 5-0 start and getting national recognition, the Jayhawks are going to have more attention from their opponents this season.

Wide receiver Luke Grimm knows they will not sneak up on anybody this season, but some teams still might overlook them.

“I think that people still don't respect us as much as we think we should be,” Grimm said. “So, there's still that aspect of we're coming into every game with a bunch of grit and a bunch of tenacity. But as far as we're not going to catch anybody sleeping, they're going to be prepared for us whether that's as much as they should be or not, it's up to them.”