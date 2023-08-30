Luke Grimm calls KU offense one of most stressful in the country
The perception around the Kansas football program has changed a lot since a year ago at this time. Last year the Jayhawks went into the season with a win total prediction under four.
After surprising people with a 5-0 start and getting national recognition, the Jayhawks are going to have more attention from their opponents this season.
Wide receiver Luke Grimm knows they will not sneak up on anybody this season, but some teams still might overlook them.
“I think that people still don't respect us as much as we think we should be,” Grimm said. “So, there's still that aspect of we're coming into every game with a bunch of grit and a bunch of tenacity. But as far as we're not going to catch anybody sleeping, they're going to be prepared for us whether that's as much as they should be or not, it's up to them.”
Grimm hopes some teams choose to take them lightly after showing progress last year.
“But as far as we're concerned, we're not going to be taken lightly by anybody,” he said. “And if you decide to take us lightly, then that's your problem.”
The Jayhawks return their top receivers from last season. Grimm said they want to focus on the details in week one and that does not always mean making big plays.
“Just like dominating the blocking game,” he said. “Just kind of showing our offense of what we can do to college football. Make sure that people know that this is the most stressful offense in the country, and that's what we're going to do.”
Hear more from Grimm about playing Missouri State on Friday and what he hopes to see from the Kansas crowd in week one.