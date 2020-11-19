JayhawkSlant - Mandela Tobin talks about NCAA ruling, top five schools

Mandela Tobin talks about NCAA ruling, top five schools
Mandela Tobin has voiced his opinion in recent months about recruits not being able to take visits. Last week the NCAA came out with the news the visit ban will be extended through April 15.
As expected, Tobin was not a fan of the update. That means Tobin won’t be able to take an official visit to the five schools who sit atop his list.
“Man, I don't even know where to start with it,” he said. “The ruling overall I don't think was a very good business decision because if you really think about it.”
Recruits can still pay their own way to visit a campus to see the college surroundings and facilities. However, there can’t be any interaction face-to-face with college coaches.
An official visit is paid for by the school including the transportation. If a recruit decides to take an unofficial visit, they pay for the trip.
“With this rule you're going to just have so many recruits blindly commit because obviously, they can't visit everywhere and pay with their own money,” Tobin said. “That's going to be very expensive.”
Tobin started talking about the restrictions in September and made it known he wasn’t on board with the ruling. He wants to make the best decision and part of that involves meeting coaches and seeing the campus. He believes this could lead to more transfers because recruits will have to make their decision based off Zoom calls, social media, and other factors.
“They're going to commit blindly and not even going to get to meet the coaches in person, see how the school is and everything else,” he said. “And then you're going to see of record number of transfers in the transfer portal next year.
“They are going to sign somewhere and then they'd be like, ‘Man this is not the place for me.’ And that's wrong.”
Kansas just announced no fans will be able to attend home sporting events through November. But a lot of schools are still allowing fans and Tobin questions if fans can go to a game, why can’t a small number of recruits take visits?
San Diego has been moved to the Purple Tier, which is the highest on their Covid-19 scale. Football was postponed and the plan is to still play. In the meantime, Tobin said he’s been working eight hour shifts at his job.
His work schedule has cut into time he spends talking to college coaches, but he’s still maintaining communication with those involved.
Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has been recruiting Tobin from the beginning.
“We definitely stay in touch for sure,” he said. “In fact, we were texting today. I’ve been busier with work, but I'm still trying to make ends meet with it. Everything has been going well with him. Overall, I'm liking our relationship.”
Tobin’s list hasn’t changed a lot when it comes to recruiting, but there has been a small shift in his top five.
“Definitely I would say Duke, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, and then Fresno State,” he said. “The first four are the ones I’m putting an emphasis on. Kansas State was there, but I don't think they're in the race anymore. So, it's really a top five at this point.”