JayhawkSlant - Mandela Tobin talks about NCAA ruling, top five schools

Mandela Tobin has voiced his opinion in recent months about recruits not being able to take visits. Last week the NCAA came out with the news the visit ban will be extended through April 15.

As expected, Tobin was not a fan of the update. That means Tobin won’t be able to take an official visit to the five schools who sit atop his list.

“Man, I don't even know where to start with it,” he said. “The ruling overall I don't think was a very good business decision because if you really think about it.”

Recruits can still pay their own way to visit a campus to see the college surroundings and facilities. However, there can’t be any interaction face-to-face with college coaches.

An official visit is paid for by the school including the transportation. If a recruit decides to take an unofficial visit, they pay for the trip.

“With this rule you're going to just have so many recruits blindly commit because obviously, they can't visit everywhere and pay with their own money,” Tobin said. “That's going to be very expensive.”

Tobin started talking about the restrictions in September and made it known he wasn’t on board with the ruling. He wants to make the best decision and part of that involves meeting coaches and seeing the campus. He believes this could lead to more transfers because recruits will have to make their decision based off Zoom calls, social media, and other factors.

“They're going to commit blindly and not even going to get to meet the coaches in person, see how the school is and everything else,” he said. “And then you're going to see of record number of transfers in the transfer portal next year.

“They are going to sign somewhere and then they'd be like, ‘Man this is not the place for me.’ And that's wrong.”