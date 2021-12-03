Mason Ellis not rushing his recruiting process
Things are going to happen fast for Mason Ellis.
One of the top safety prospects in Kansas, Ellis is starting to see his recruiting pick up. For a while it looked like things would narrow down to two schools. But more are coming into the picture.
Ellis committed over the summer to North Dakota State, an FCS powerhouse. But after that Kansas followed up with an offer.
He has taken a few visits to Kansas and one of the things he said going into the recruiting process was wanting to get to know the coaches better.
“I'm starting to like it a lot, actually,” he said. “All the coaches are awesome. I've talked to a couple people that know Leipold pretty well and they all think he's a great dude. So, I like that a lot.”
He continued: “Just getting around the coaches more and getting to them to know more was a big part. And then obviously, just seeing how they play and how the program's improving is a pretty cool thing to see.”
Ellis admits he grew up a KU fan, but he is still taking his time with his recruiting. He wants to make sure he makes the right decision and has not rushed into anything. He has stayed in constant contact with Jake Schoonover who has handled the recruiting for the Jayhawks.
“I've talked to Schoonover quite a bit,” he said. “I talked to Leipold quite a bit, obviously, but Schoonover is obviously the one that's recruited me a lot. And then I have talked to Borland the defensive coordinator.”
He also talked about the offer from Kansas and how it might be a good thing for him down the road.
“We talked about the grayshirt offer, which I think that's actually works for me a lot more since I'm younger and can develop and come in and be ready to go,” he said. “They’ve just talked to me where they see me and just how they think I could help their program.”
Ellis said he plans to return for a visit the following weekend when Kansas plays Missouri in basketball. He also plans to visit North Dakota State again to talk with the coaches again.
Late last night he picked up an offer from New Mexico State. Former Kansas native Jerry Kill was just named the head coach there and Nate Dreiling is the defensive coordinator. Dreiling spent two years at Kansas as a grad assistant.
“It's a tough one, honestly, but I think I'm going to take a visit to North Dakota State again during the playoffs,” he said. “And then obviously the 11th at Kansas and then New Mexico State. I think that should help me in my final decision.”