Mason Ellis not rushing his recruiting process

Things are going to happen fast for Mason Ellis.

One of the top safety prospects in Kansas, Ellis is starting to see his recruiting pick up. For a while it looked like things would narrow down to two schools. But more are coming into the picture.

Ellis committed over the summer to North Dakota State, an FCS powerhouse. But after that Kansas followed up with an offer.

He has taken a few visits to Kansas and one of the things he said going into the recruiting process was wanting to get to know the coaches better.

“I'm starting to like it a lot, actually,” he said. “All the coaches are awesome. I've talked to a couple people that know Leipold pretty well and they all think he's a great dude. So, I like that a lot.”

He continued: “Just getting around the coaches more and getting to them to know more was a big part. And then obviously, just seeing how they play and how the program's improving is a pretty cool thing to see.”