Les Miles had his eye on Mason Fairchild the minute he took the job at Kansas. Soon after moving in as the Jayhawks head coach, Miles reached out to Fairchild.

“A couple days after he was introduced that's when he called me,” Fairchild said. “He talked about my film and what he saw. He said that he wanted me to come play for him and wanted to schedule an in-home visit and an official visit.”

This weekend Fairchild took his official visit and when it was almost over, he met with Miles and gave Kansas his verbal commitment.

“The visit went good,” he said. “They showed us around the facilities, academics and things like that. Honestly there wasn't like one given point during the visit where I decided that I want to go there. It was just like the whole visit in general. I really liked the place and the new coaches are all great.”

At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds Fairchild could project to several different positions. At Andale he played both ways. On defense he had 35 tackles and offense 630 total yards. They lined him up at several different positions.

Miles told him on the visit he would begin at Kansas at tight end. Some of the defensive staff made comments they would like to get him on the offensive side of the ball.

“Coach Miles wasn’t having any of that,” Fairchild said.

South Dakota offered Fairchild early and he gave them a verbal commitment. Today he informed them he was going to make to stay home and play for the Jayhawks.

“I’ve been committed there since late June,” he said. “Recently Coach Miles hit me up and pretty I was pretty intrigued by what he had to say. On the visit I knew I was really interested in Kansas and wanted to go there. It was tough to contact the coaches (at South Dakota) and tell them about my decision.”

Fairchild went on the visit with his family that included his mother, father, and two younger sisters.

“They liked everything about the visit,” Fairchild said about his parents. “It means a lot to me that I will be able to play in front of my family and friends.”

This season Fairchild helped Andale reach the state tile game. He was voted to the Wichita All-Metro team and the Topeka Capital Top 11 in the state. He also earned the Ark Valley division four player of the year.

He is a three-sport letterman and said he will now focus on basketball since his decision has been made to attend Kansas.