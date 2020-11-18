JayhawkSlant - Mason Fairchild said protecting the QB was an emphasis

During the bye week one of the main areas of focus was protecting the quarterback. True freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels was sacked eight time against Oklahoma and pressured several others.

Mason Fairchild doesn’t play offensive line, but he said there was a big emphasis on getting the quarterback better protection.

“We worked some extra periods in pass pro just getting the o-line used to twists and turns and everything that a defensive line and linebackers can do,” Fairchild said. “I think that definitely helped the o-line and my position group whenever we are on protection.”

The Jayhawks have three games left in the season and Fairchild knows they have to improve the protection to run the offense.

“We didn't do as good a job that we needed to do against Oklahoma and it obviously showed up on film,” he said. “It kind of went without saying there but like I said, I think that we've gotten a lot better this past bye week in protecting the quarterback.”

Fairchild talks about handling adversity and working through injuries on the offensive line in his full interview below.