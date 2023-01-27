“Those were main two I talked with,” he said. “They're really great people. Coach Simpson, he told me about how he coached at Omaha in the past. He is a great dude. We've got to build a good relationship over two months.”

“It did get cut a little short because I had a basketball game in Wichita, but I was able to spend time there,” he said. “We made the trip in the morning. We got there and got to watch them practice for their bowl game. And then they took us into the facilities for a little bit and we got to chat with the coaches.”

Boganowski has been busy with basketball and has not had an opportunity to take a lot of unofficial visits. But the Kansas staff was fortunate to get him on a visit in December.

Michael Boganowski has been adding more offers to his list through January. The standout from Junction City is in line to be the top-rated prospect in Kansas in the 2024 class.

After meeting with the coaches, the recruits attended the basketball game against Indiana.

“They bussed us over to Allen Fieldhouse and we got to watch a KU basketball game, which was pretty cool,” Boganowski said. “It was real loud out there. The atmosphere was crazy. It was just the cool being part of. Then we did a photo shoot. The staff treated me really well. And then after that, I got to see a little bit of the nutrition part and then we had to leave.”

With his basketball schedule, Boganowski said he has not had a chance to take many visits. This month he added offers from Oklahoma, Duke and was re-offered by Nebraska.

“I haven't really been able to visit too many places on the weekends because of basketball,” he said. “We had some tournaments on the weekend, so I didn't really get to see too many places. But this is an off weekend, so I'm going to go up to Northwestern for their junior day. And that's the last one until the little dead period.”

The recruiting calendar does not allow for on campus visits in February. Once the high school basketball season is over and the visits resume, he plans to be active and see more colleges on his list.

“I think I'm going to just try and go out and see as many as I can,” he said. “That way I get to see what every school has to offer and maybe what they don't have to offer. I can just list the pros and cons of each school and then see what's best for me. I'm planning to go up to Mizzou. I’m also planning to go to K-State, Oklahoma, Utah, Duke, and then Oklahoma State's going to send me some dates here in a little bit.”