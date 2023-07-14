“They kind of just hit me up and said they were having a barbeque,” Boganowski said. “I'm still kind of conflicted on what I want, so I think it's just a good opportunity to go and just check some stuff out.”

Boganowski will take unofficial visits to Oklahoma, Kansas, and Kansas State the last week of July for one final look at the schools under consideration.

The top player in Kansas took five official visits in June. After breaking down the information he gathered during June on his visits, he will extend the recruiting through the end of the month.

Michael Boganowski wants to do as much homework as he can with the schools that remain on his list.

He has been talking about recruiting with his family as he tries narrow things down and make a final decision. His father Michael played football at New Mexico State.

“My family has been involved,” Boganowski said. “It's always good to bounce a few thoughts off other people and get other people's takes, and other people's point of views.”

He gave his comments on the three schools he will visit:

Oklahoma- “Brent Venables builds great defenses and his resume's crazy. He's done it. The number one defense at K-State, number one defense at Clemson, number one defense at Oklahoma. So, the resume's there and he's a defensive-minded coach so, the opportunity to play for him is just great.”

Kansas State- “The relationship with the coaching staff, with the players, and it being right in my backyard. All the people I came up with, they'll be able to go to the games. All my old coaches, all my old teammates, so that aspect, that's pretty unique.”

Kansas- “Coach Leipold has the program going in a great direction. They've been showing me the most love, probably. All the recruits reached out to me on Twitter. They’ve probably recruited me the hardest. They had a pretty good season last year, making it to a bowl and I expect that they continue off of that and have a better season this year.”

When asked, Boganowski said making this decision is harder than he thought it would be.

“It is, it really is,” he said. “I wanted to get it done this month, but I don't know. At the end of the day, I try not to put a timeframe on it, because that just adds to the pressure. I'm just trying to just go off that gut and doing whatever feels right. After these visits I will think it over and let the decision come to me.”