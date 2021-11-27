Mike Novitsky on improvements from the offensive line

The Kansas offensive line has come a long way since the first week of the season. And the progress is even greater compared to last year.

The Jayhawks rank among the nation’s leaders in fewest sacks given up per game. But one of the biggest improvements has come where they have jumped 45 spots in rushing yards per game since last year.

Starting center Mike Novitsky said the improvements go beyond the offensive line.

“I think that we've made great strides throughout the season as an offensive line, but I think that that stat is even bigger than just the offensive line,” he said. “It's the quarterback getting rid of the ball. It's the wide receiver running a great route. It's even the back-end protection or if he has to get out, I think it's just a collective effort.”

Some of the improvement can be credited to the fact they learned Scott Fuchs’ system as the season went along.

“And I think every week we've just been getting better, and we've been getting more comfortable with certain defenses that we've been seeing over and over and how we're going to pick up certain blitzes,” he said. “I just think every week we've just been stacking great weeks with mental preparation, which turns into physical outcomes.”

