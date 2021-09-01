Mike Novitsky on OL developing, Colin Grunhard, much more

In the off-season the Jayhawks added two quality centers with Colin Grunhard and Mike Novitsky. Grunhard transferred from Notre Dame and went through spring football. Novitksy made the move from Buffalo after Lance Leipold was hired.

The addition of both players gave the Jayhawks an immediate upgrade at center. Both players knew they would be competing for the same job.

I asked Novitsky about meeting Grunhard when he arrived on campus.

“Colin's a great guy,” Novitsky said. “He was the first person to talk to me when I came in for the team meeting. He's very nice. He's welcomed me with open arms, and he does whatever he can to help the team and that's what I love about him.

“He's a great guy. He works hard every day and it's just great to have another one out there that knows what they're doing, that studies the game like you do and you have a lot of similarities with him.”

They are no longer competing and are slated to start next to each on Friday night against South Dakota after Grunhard made the transition to right guard.

Novitsky talked about his time at Kansas, how the offensive line has developed, and he is ready to get the season underway. Watch what Novitsky had to say during his media session this week.