Mike Novitsky reflects on first year, talks senior Kwamie Lassiter II

If anyone’s been a witness to the changes Kansas has seen offensively, it’s Mike Novitsky.

The junior lineman tagged alongside Lance Leipold from Buffalo and has helped promote considerable change upfront since fall camp with the Jayhawks.

“It’s night and day,” Novitsky said. “We really put our head down and worked day by day, working through adversity and how we attacked every day. I think it’s a testament to what we’re making here and the strides we’ve taken a week in and week out with the games.”

And with senior day approaching on Saturday, Novitsky’s excited about where his group is at and is already looking ahead to the next season.

“It’s crazy how fast it’s been,” Novitsky said. “It gives a lot of hope for the future and was a great stepping stone.”

He continued: “As you go through adversity with people, you build stronger relationships. And that’s one of the reasons I think this team is so close. In such a short amount of time, all the adversity that we’ve had to go through, I would say that’s definitely played a factor in building how strong our relationships are right now.”

As Kansas lines up for the final time this year on Saturday, Novitsky has faith in his team’s mental space to put up a good fight against the Mountaineers to cap off the schedule.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Novitsky said. “We’re still locked in, ready to play. We still have an opportunity to get better and compete. That’s what we’re looking at and that’s how we’re attacking the week.”