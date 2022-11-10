True freshman guard MJ Rice contributed 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal during his official Kansas debut on Thursday night, as the Jayhawks rolled North Dakota State 82-59 at Allen Fieldhouse. Rice, one of three McDonald’s All-Americans in the freshman class, missed Monday’s home opener vs. Omaha while still recovering from a “minor back injury,” according to Rice. Checking in less than six minutes into the first half, Rice recorded his first career bucket on a layup and then threw down a two-hand slam on a pass from guard Bobby Pettiford shortly after. “I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time,” Rice said. When I finally got the opportunity it was like, wow. It’s just going out there and trying to do what I can to win, help my team out, and things like that.” Able to rejoin his team on the hardwood ahead of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, Rice logged just over 18 minutes in his debut with the Jayhawks (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Thursday night and is motivated to continue integrating himself into the KU offense early on. “I feel a lot better,” Rice said. “Getting better. And I just want to keep getting better and progress in practice, therapy, and see where I end up by the end of the season.

Rice scored six of his 10 points in the first half, finishing the night 5 of 10 from the field. He’d pick up a block in the first half, as well. True freshman guard Gradey Dick, Rice’s roommate, feels Rice has a high ceiling and that there’s still a lot to learn about the Durham product. “It was great,” Dick said. “We’ve been seeing this all summer long going into practices this year. For him to finally get back and do a little bit of what he can do, we know that’s just the tip of the iceberg.” Playing a role in Kansas’ hot first-half start, Rice credited redshirt junior Jalen Wilson for helping him find his track and leading the team into a rhythm by the break. Wilson led the team with 21 points, but Rice said Wilson’s playing style opens the game up for others. “He’s like the O.G. of the team,” Rice said. “He’s letting us know, bringing the same energy when things are down. He’s always talking to us. He’s always making sure everything’s straight. That’s just who he is.” During postgame, Kansas acting coach Norm Roberts was highly pleased with Rice’s first college-level performance. “I thought his energy level was great,” Roberts said. “I thought he tried to guard, move his feet, and then he really got out in transition. MJ can score; he can score on all three levels. He’s strong, physical and he’s going to be really good.”

MJ Rice played a role in setting a high tone for the Jayhawks early on Thursday night. (Evert Nelson/USA Today Sports)