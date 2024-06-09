“Yeah, that's my dude,” Tounkara said. “It was really cool just seeing what they do and seeing how they live. I created a good bond with all of them.”

“They were all inviting to me,” Tounkara said. “The whole coaching staff is really showing me I’m a top priority. Even defensive coaches were showing me, and really, the players too. They were all showing me mad love and I was creating a bond with everybody on the team and chilling with them. So, it really means a lot.”

Tounkara, a wide receiver from Clear Springs, Tex., said he felt a lot of positive vibes from everyone in the program.

Muizz Tounkara had never been to Kansas before his official visit. By the time his official visit was over the Jayhawks made a strong impression.

Wide receivers coach Terry Samuel is the lead recruiter for Tounkara. Samuel visited Tounkara at his high school in May. The official visit gave the two more time to talk about the program and specifics about playing wide receiver.

“It was really good to be around him,” Tounkara said. “He showed love before I got up there. And as soon as we got there nothing changed, if that makes sense. So, the same love, same opportunities, and nothing changed with what he already said.”

This was Tounkara’s first trip to the Sunflower State, and he plans to return. He said he and his family enjoyed the visit.

“It was our first time coming to Kansas,” he said. “It was really a blessing. We'll definitely be back, and we loved everything about it.”

Before he left on Sunday morning he met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

“He's a real good head coach,” Tounkara said of Leipold. “Me and my family love him. He really tells the truth and is honest. He really wants me to be a part of that program, so it really means a lot. He said I fit the program on and off the field.”

Tounkara saw his stock rise in spring football. Several college coaches watched him practice and his high school was a frequent stop. He added several offers and official visits in May. He visited Wisconsin last week and wants to take his scheduled visits to Arizona and Arkansas.

“I really want to take all my visits,” he said. “And then come back after that so I can see all my opportunities. I plan to commit in July or early August and go on from there. I really love Kansas. They're one of my top schools.”