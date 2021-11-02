Nadame Tucker used his sister as inspiration to play football

When Nadame Tucker was starting his football career he had no idea he would have colleges all over the country recruiting him.

Tucker did not start playing football until his senior year. He spent most of his high school days playing basketball. And then something changed in his life that made him decide to try his skills on the gridiron.

“I had people telling me I should play football and I told them I didn’t want to play,” he said. “I didn’t have the body for it. And then my sister passed away when she was seven years old, and I was a senior. I wanted to do something different and do something for her, so I started playing.

“I was nervous, but I played for her. You could say she is the reason I play so hard and give it everything.”

Tucker said when his sister Precise passed away that gave him the drive to try football. He said he gives his family a lot of credit for supporting him and being there.

He said the support came from everybody including his mother Nadege Ogarrow and father Damien Tucker. He mentioned his sisters Damoni and Precise along with brothers Daizae, Denaz, Dwayne, and Khyam.

“Growing up in Harlem is tough,” Tucker said. “They have all done a lot for me. I owe my parents a lot of credit.”