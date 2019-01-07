The Kansas coaches have put an emphasis on working ahead in the local 2020 class. One of the most recent offers went out to Nate Matlack from Olathe East.

Matlack, a 6-foot-4, 225, prospect has the ability to play on both sides of the ball. His high school coach has seen a lot of development and has talent to play on both sides of the ball.

“He was built like a basketball player his sophomore year but was fearless,” said Olathe East coach Jesse Owen. “He is physical and athletic. He was a heck of a wide receiver too. He could even be a good tight end in the right system.”

All of the colleges showing interest are looking at Matlack on the defensive side of the ball. As a sophomore he played defensive end but saw action as a junior at linebacker.

“I moved to linebacker this year because Coach Owen thought I could play the whole field and not just get stuck on one side,” Matlack said.

Before the Christmas break Matlack picked up an offer from Kansas and had a chance to speak with Les Miles over the phone.

“It's really cool I got to talk to Les Miles,” Matlack said. “I've seen him coach and he is a big name in college football. And now he's at KU. He told me he liked how quick my feet are and said he liked my film. He said I would fit well in the program.”

Matlack has picked up offers from Kansas State and Syracuse and will look at other schools who are on his list in the upcoming weeks. He said he plans to visit Nebraska in early February and Kentucky could be in line to get a visit for their junior day.

The process is still early for Matlack. He is going to be thorough through the recruiting stages and make sure he is making the right choice before he makes a decision. There are some key points he will use when it comes to evaluating his next step.

“When I am deciding I want to make sure that I fit in a school’s defense as an edge rusher or a linebacker,” Matlack said. “My dad has told me it's not always the best to choose a school based on coaches because they can always leave.”