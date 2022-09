On Saturday night, Jamari McDowell, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel (TX) High School committed to Kansas. In becoming the second player from the 2023 class to commit to Bill Self's squad, McDowell picked Kansas over Wake Forest, Texas A&M, and Xavier.

Shortly thereafter, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director, to get his thoughts on Jamari McDowell.

