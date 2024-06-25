“It’s been really cool getting a Coach DK,” Pringle said. “He’s a real nice guy and he came from the NFL. He’s got a great background with the NFL guys. He's a great coach and you can tell that on and off the field. Even when you're not talking football with Coach DK, you know, he's always a great guy to be around.”

Pringle, a cornerback from North Shore High School, met the coaches from Kansas at the camp. Cornerbacks DK McDonald took notice, and the Jayhawks offered him a scholarship.

His performance at the camp ended up getting the attention of several college coaches. After running a 4.48 and doing well in the drills coaches started to watch him closely.

“The camp was actually last minute,” Pringle said. “So, me going to the camp, it just kind of happened. I got invited to the camp, but the weather wasn’t looking good. It was storming like crazy. But I went last minute.”

Nigel Pringle decided to attend the TCU summer camp at the last minute. When the camp was over, he was glad he found a way to get there.

Last weekend Pringle took an official visit to Kansas. He liked the family environment he saw with the players and coaches.

“As soon as I got there, they brought the energy,” he said. “It was very impactful. You could tell everybody is all together. There's no separation from anybody and it's like one big family.”

His host was Jacoby Davis, who is also from the Houston area.

“Being around Jacoby and they guys, they had a lot of energy,” Pringle said. “They were very excited and had a lot of fun. We played games and bonded on the visit. The guys had a lot of energy. I really enjoyed spending my time with them.”

After the Kansas visit Pringle went home and said he will start going through the steps of deciding on a college. He took official visits to Arkansas, Louisiana Tech and TCU. Those are the schools he is considering. He gave his thoughts on his other finalists.

Arkansas- I loved it there. Love the coaches, love the professors and staff. Everybody from the coaching staff reached out to me. They were all talking to me on my visit. Most of the guys even told me happy birthday. It is a cool coaching staff.

Louisiana Tech- Louisiana Tech is a great program. I went up there with Coach KB and they have a great coaching staff. Everybody there showed the love. As soon as I got to the gate, you could feel the energy.

Pringle said he will announce his college decision sometime in July.

“I’m going through my process and I'm looking certain things,” he said. “What will fit me the best as far as picking my school. Like what is the culture of the school, does the school has my major and will I fit in? Will I be able to play at this school? I'm looking at that charts how many people they have, and especially who will be coaching.”