No. 7 Kansas rolls over UCF, 99-48

After losing at home to West Virginia on Tuesday, No. 7 Kansas (10-3; 1-1) responded by dominating UCF, 99-48 in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

Minutes after the game, Bill Self, who announced that Kansas wouldn’t return home until Monday, talked about the performance of his team.

“Probably not,” said Bill Self when asked if he could remember a more dominating road win. “We were great from the start. You know what — everybody that played, they played well. Guys were turned up. Our actions worked and we played with pace.

“Defensively, we were much better,” he added. “We rebounded the ball, and the thing about it is, they (UCF) had 25 points at halftime, and we gave 11 (points) to them on three threes by just going after the ball with one hand that we had possession of, and an idiot got a technical. They should of had 14 (points) at halftime.”

On a day when Kansas jumped out to a 44-25 lead at the half and never trailed, Self’s squad was led by Hunter Dickinson (27 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks), Rylan Griffen (14 points, four rebounds, one block), Flory Bidunga (12 points, five rebounds, and six blocks), AJ Storr (11 points, five rebounds, and two assists), and Dajuan Harris (11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal).

Kansas dominated on the defensive end by allowing UCF to shoot just 14-of-68 (20.6%) from the field and 7-of-30 (23.3% from behind the arc. Self’s squad also dominated the glass, 63-32.

“In the second half, we probably didn’t guard as well, but I thought when Shak (Shakeel Moore) was in there, for a stretch in the second half and Diggy (David Coit), that was pretty impressive,” said Self. “That was fun to watch, and everybody played well. I’m excited for everybody.

“Rylan saw the ball go in the basket,” he added. “To think that our two best three-point shooters go 1-of-10 and you still come away with that, at least statistically, so that was good.”

Last Tuesday, Kansas saw its streak of 33-straight conference opening wins come to a crashing halt at home against West Virginia.

Self’s squad, in scoring just 20 points in the first half against the Mountaineers, trailed by as many as 18 points before having a chance to steal one late at home.

However, KJ Adams came up short with his shot attempt, which would have given Kansas its first lead of the game, and West Virginia held on down the stretch, 62-61.

Kansas, against UCF, never trailed in the game and its 51-point margin of victory smashed its previous record for margin of victory in a Big 12 road game (35), which took place back in January of 2012 at Texas Tech (81-46).

Coming off a home loss, Kansas did exactly what it was supposed to do against UCF in Orlando.

A big reason for KU’s success on Sunday was due to the play of Rylan Griffen. In 18 minutes of action, Griffen scored 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting from behind the arc and a perfect 2-of-2 performance from the free-throw line.

Dickinson, in shooting 12-of-17 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line, scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

KJ Adams added seven points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, while Dajuan Harris tallied 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Self, not surprisingly, was impressed with the performance of his trio in Orlando.

“Hunt was great, KJ was great, Juan was great, and the guys that need to play well and lead us were great,” he said. “And then you had a freshman come off the bench, and he was a monster.”

In 21 minutes of action, Flory Bidunga scored 12 points, pulled down five rebounds, and blocked six shots. In all, Bidunga was 6-of-8 from the field.

“He blocks a shot and then outruns him to the ball and then kind of crosses him up and punches it (dunks it),” said Self. “That was impressive. It's so impressive.

“We were so much better, but you can say, well, we changed a lot since Tuesday,” he added. “We haven’t changed anything, but our mindset is better, and our attitudes, and our aggressiveness. Hopefully, somehow, we can bottle this because this is the way we should look. We aren’t always going to play well, but that’s the way we should look from an intensity standpoint every night.”