Kansas brought in an impressive transfer portal class headlined by former Wisconsin wing AJ Storr and former South Dakota State guard and Lawrence native Zeke Mayo. The pair talked to the media after Bill Self Basketball camp on Sunday about their first few days in Lawrence.

What they bring to the table:

Storr averaged 16.8 points per game for the Badgers last season on 43% shooting. He was a major part of helping Wisconsin make it to the NCAA Tournament. “I feel like I bring, this is my third year of college, so a little bit of experience,” Storr said. “Went to the tournament last year. So I can just bring [a] skillset, defense, and just willing to be coached.”

Mayo averaged over 18 points per game in his sophomore and junior seasons for the Jackrabbits. He joins a revamped guard core with Dajuan Harris Jr., Elmarko Jackson, Jamari McDowell, and former Alabama guard Rylan Griffen.

“I think we’re all complimentary players of each other,” Mayo said. “Some of us can shoot, and Dajuan’s a great passer. You know his assist numbers are going to go up. Playing alongside Hunter as well, so we have a couple of All-American guys who can score the ball. We’re just great basketball players overall.”

A guy who can be complimentary with Mayo is Dajuan Harris. Mayo talked about his leadership, both on and off the court.

“His IQ is through the roof,” Mayo said of Harris. “I’ve said it a while ago, he’s up there with the best of the best. He’s a great point guard. I know he’s gonna lead us both on and off the floor, so I’m really looking forward to playing with him.”

Why Storr chose KU:

Storr was one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the transfer portal this offseason. Kansas will be Storr’s third school in three years after one-year stints with Wisconsin and St. John’s. Kansas’ national championship pedigree was a major factor in Storr’s recruitment.

“Really just the history of KU, it speaks for itself,” Storr said. “Six National Championships, Coach Self’s got two of them.”

Kansas recruited Storr out of high school as well. The staff didn’t miss this time, trying to put together a contending roster after a Round of 32 exit.

“Just come here ready to win,” Storr said of KU’s pitch. “They ended up losing last year, I think they wanted to go farther. I mean, any team would want to go farther than that, so just come here ready to play and contend for a National Championship.”

Mayo’s homecoming:

Mayo gets the extra special opportunity to put on the Crimson and Blue. The Lawrence native and Lawrence High School alum gets to play for his hometown team after three seasons at South Dakota State.

“A kid like me dreams of this kinda stuff,” Mayo said. “The moment I told him [Coach Self] I was committing here, it just all kinda hit me.”

Coming home seemed like an easy decision for Mayo. He’s got a prior relationship with star running back Devin Neal, who was vocal about wanting Mayo to come to Kansas during the recruiting process.

“Dev has his own thing, and they tried to persuade me a little bit,” Mayo said. “But they all understood that it was my decision at the end of the day, but just coming home and being home with him means a lot to the both of us.”

Building chemistry with new teammates:

Storr and Mayo are two of six new faces on the Kansas roster to go along with five returnees. As the group gets together for the first time, quickly building chemistry will be crucial.

“I’ve only met all of them for a couple days now, so we’re all trying to get acclimated with each other,” Mayo said. “I think we’re looking forward to it. Team chemistry is currently you know, progressing.”

“I’m just now getting familiar with the guys but so far they’ve welcomed me in with open arms,” Storr added. “Very funny dudes, you know, easy to get along with.”

Playing with Hunter Dickinson:

Kansas’ center Hunter Dickinson returned for a fifth college season and his second with the Jayhawks after averaging about 18 points and 11 rebounds last year. Mayo hopes to open up the floor for the 2024 Second-Team All-American, as well as getting open looks when the double teams do come.

“Not only will he help us but we’ll also help him,” Mayo said. “He’s gonna have more space to work down there, but when he feels pressure he can kick out to us and reseal, get it right back, or give it to us for some knockdown shots.”

Storr had the opportunity to face off against Dickinson in Puerto Rico during the exhibitions with the Bahamian National Team before the 2023-24 season. Now as teammates, Storr wants to make sure Dickinson’s last college season is special.

"We're gonna make the most of his last year," Storr said. "I know that for sure.

