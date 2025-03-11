Notebook: Bill Self on Kansas’ approach to the Big 12 Tournament

Kansas enters the Big 12 Tournament as the sixth seed, tied for the lowest seed the Jayhawks have been in tournament history. Bill Self spoke to the media on Monday about Kansas’ mentality heading into the tournament as not the favorite. He also touched on the recent play of the Jayhawks’ frontcourt and Kansas’ potential matchup in its first game.

Big 12 tournament provides different opportunity than it usually would for Kansas

Self said that in years where Kansas has been good, the Big 12 Tournament gives the Jayhawks a chance to validate what they did in the regular season. However, this year’s story is much different, with Kansas finishing just above .500 in conference play.

“This would probably be a chance to do the opposite of what we did over the first two and a half months in that we've been average for the most part in conference play and now it's time to give us an opportunity to actually perform at a level that nobody this year seen us play at, at least within our league,” Self said.

The road ahead is difficult, with Kansas needing to win four games in four days to win the tournament. Self said that’s one reason this tournament will feel different, but also because the Big 12 hasn’t had the traditional round-robin schedule with the expanded conference.

“It doesn't quite have the intimacy maybe that we felt in years past because we were more familiar with everybody,” Self said. “We're going to play the winner of a game that probably doesn't carry the same interest from a fan base because the rivalries are so new as what it has maybe in years past.”

Kansas has played improved basketball over the last five games of the regular season, even with dropping two games. Self said you can’t make major changes at this point, but he would like to see his team do a couple of things better.

“The biggest thing I'd like to see, I'd like to see some consistency from a rebounding standpoint, some consistency from finishing possession standpoint, anything I think that would give you confidence to move forward,” Self said.

How to keep KJ Adams, Hunter Dickinson’s production at an increased level

Kansas’ frontcourt has carried the load recently. Over the last five games, Adams is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, both marks that clear his season average. Self thinks Adams’ uptick is due to him leaving everything on the court before he ends his college career.

“He's rebounded the ball better,” Self said. “His activity level defensively has been as good as it's been. I actually think that he sees that the end is potentially near and probably has a different energy and a sense of urgency about it.”

Dickinson has made good on Self’s call for him to carry the team, averaging 23.2 points and 11 rebounds per game over the last five. Self said Kansas has done a better job of getting him the ball close to the basket, but it’s still something that could get even better.

“We got the ball to him more closer to the block on a cleared side, which was beneficial to us. The guys have actually done a decent job of that of late,” Self said. “You got to get easy baskets and he probably scored 14 points [against Arizona] within two or three feet and we're going to have to get him touches down there.”

Utah, UCF each provide different challenges

Both of Kansas’ potential matchups have given the Jayhawks trouble this season. Utah took down Kansas in Salt Lake, and UCF took things down to the wire in Lawrence.

However, each of the teams have a different makeup. Utah is built on a lot of length, while UCF relies on its guards. Self said Kansas will prepare for both matchups.

“Utah's big and they play through their four man, but still the guy that killed us there the first time was a guard,” Self said. “UCF is probably more guard oriented, but the guy they can get 30 is a four man, so on their team. So I actually think we're going to spend today practicing for one and we'll sprint tomorrow practicing for the other.”

Utah and UCF will play on Tuesday night before the winner takes on Kansas on Wednesday. Self said that the team who plays Tuesday may have a bit of an advantage because they’re acclimated, and whoever Kansas plays will be a good matchup.

“Obviously whoever we play will have a game under the belt in the tournament and maybe that can be a little bit of advantage to the team that played the day before,” Self said. “But they're both capable, more than capable. I actually think they both had good years and their years could have been better just with the lucky break here or there. Like a lot of teams in our league. So two teams that are more than capable beating us, but two teams that we're very capable I think of having success against if we play [well].”