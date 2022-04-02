Notebook: David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji shine in Final Four semifinal

New Orleans – David McCormack was arguably the biggest X-factor in Kansas’ 81-65 win over 2-seed Villanova in the Final Four semifinal round. The senior logged a game-high 25 points in just 29:00, sliding the Jayhawks into the KU program’s first national title since 2012.

Alongside 21 points from fellow senior Ochai Agbaji, McCormack’s 10-of-12 (83%) attempts from the field are now tied for ninth all-time in Final Four matchups. The KU big said establishing a reliable scoring stream in the paint was always the plan.

“Talking with Coach (Self), he wanted us to have an inside presence,” McCormack said. “And, usually, if you can play inside/out it opens up more shots, more driving lanes, a lot of cuts. I think starting early opened the rest of the floor and we played off of that and made it easy.”

McCormack’s large scoring chunk was complemented by an 83% (5-6) free throw shooting performance. He finished the regular season shooting just over 70% from the stripe.

When questioned about McCormack’s highs and lows throughout the regular season, Kansas head coach Bill Self expressed his longstanding confidence in the veteran big.

“He was our guy from the jump,” Self said.

“And I think so much of a performance maybe has to do with things that the media and the public don't know about, and primary health,” Self added. “And see how much this guy sacrificed just to be out there every day. He may do two to three hours of treatment every day just to be out there. There was never a question who our guy was.”