Paul Mencke has been making the rounds this spring taking in several unofficial visits. One of his stops included Kansas.

Mencke, who is one of the top safety prospects in Texas, came away impressed with campus and other things he saw on his visit.

“I really liked the fact of how big Kansas was,” Mencke said. “I didn't expect Kansas to be that big, I'm not going to lie. And then the dorms were really cool. I can't even say anything about the facility yet because it's a $400 million renovation.”

The football program is undergoing renovations starting with the locker room and weight room. Mencke would like to see what it looks like after it is completed.

“I saw what it looks like now and they showed us the after pictures of what it will look like,” he said. “And I just can't wait. I'm going to have to come back for another visit.”