Player Preview: Freshman guard Bobby Pettiford

Who: Bobby Pettiford

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175

Position: Guard

Class: 2021 (Freshman)

Ranking: No. 121

Hometown: Durham, N.C.

High School: South Granville HS

Why Kansas: Bobby Pettiford originally gave the nod to Chris Mach and Louisville. However, when assistant coach Dino Gaudio wasn't retained, Pettiford made the decision to open up his recruitment and look elsewhere. After backing out of his pledge on March 22, Pettiford, a three-star prospect, committed to Kansas on March 30.

The Skinny: In 2020-21, Pettiford helped South Granville High School to a 12-4 record, averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game under coach Jake Wohlfeil. A native of Durham, North Carolina, Pettiford’s performance earned him N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors and he was also named to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game. Due to health concerns associated with COVID-19, the 2021 Carolina Classic All-Star Game was canceled.

Pettiford is South Granville’s all-time leader in scoring with 1,944 career points, assists (615), and steals (288). In 2019-20, he set the school season records in points (677), assists (230), and steals (95). While at South Granville, Pettiford was part of two conference championships, two conference tournament titles, two conference player of the year awards, and a school-record 79 wins.

As a junior Pettiford earned all-state honors after he averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals in helping South Granville to a 30-1 record and the NCHSSAA Class 2A state semifinals. His sophomore year he averaged 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals.

Awards: Bobby Pettiford was recently named the North Carolina HighSchool 2020-21 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

In June, Pettiford was named one of five finalists for the boys’ basketball honor. Nominated by fans, a HighSchoolOT committee narrowed the field down to five finalists in 36 total categories awarded. More than 10,000 fan votes determined the winners in each group.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, Durham, North Carolina, native helped South Granville High School to a 12-4 record, averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game under coach Jake Wohlfeil. Pettiford’s performance earned him N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors and he was also named to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game. Due to health concerns associated with COVID-19, the 2021 Carolina Classic All-Star Game was canceled.

“We had a great group of guys,” Pettiford said of the South Granville Vikings. “We gelled so perfect. I came up with the same guys all four years. It was a blessing to have them around me and help me reach my goal of playing D1 basketball.”

Pettiford is South Granville’s all-time leader in scoring with 1,944 career points, assists (615), and steals (288).

Bill Self on Bobby Pettiford: “We were very fortunate when Bobby opened up his recruitment last month. He became a priority immediately,” Self said. “We feel Bobby has a tremendous future, great upside, and will make an immediate impact for us. His work ethic and drive are something I think every program hopes every player has.”