Illinois fits the mold of a traditional Big Ten opponent. The Fighting Illini are physical up front on both sides of the ball with big running backs and a five-man defensive front that could pose problems to the Kansas run game.

Sevion Morrison, Michael Ford, Cornell Wheeler, and DJ Withers met with the media on to preview the Illinois game. The group emphasized winning the battle up front, what they remembered from last year’s game, and the importance of staying composed on the road.





Kansas prepared for physical battle up front

It’s clear that the Jayhawks understand that physicality is a strength of the Fighting Illini. A big aspect of Big Ten football is controlling the running game, and Illinois allowed just 56 rushing yards in its first game, albeit against FCS-level Eastern Illinois. Last year, Illinois ranked 55th in rushing defense, allowing 150 yards on the ground per game.

“They’re in the Big Ten, so they got to be able to stop the run,” Ford said. “They got to be able to play hard. So yeah, they’re very physical, very big guys up there, and yeah, we’re going to have to come ready to play.”

Kansas had success running the ball last season. The Jayhawks ran for 262 yards and did some good things under Andy Kotelnicki’s scheme. Morrison said Kansas did a good job following that scheme and getting downhill.

“The scheme from our coaches, the most part, so just, you know, following what our coach is doing, then being able to get downhill and then, and it was a lot of, It was a lot of instances where we had to get beyond block yards,” Morrison said. “I think we just did a good job of sticking a foot in the ground and getting vertical.”

Morrison said that despite adding Jeff Grimes as the offensive coordinator, Kansas has been able to maintain its running back rotation and differing formations.