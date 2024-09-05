Illinois fits the mold of a traditional Big Ten opponent. The Fighting Illini are physical up front on both sides of the ball with big running backs and a five-man defensive front that could pose problems to the Kansas run game.
Sevion Morrison, Michael Ford, Cornell Wheeler, and DJ Withers met with the media on to preview the Illinois game. The group emphasized winning the battle up front, what they remembered from last year’s game, and the importance of staying composed on the road.
Kansas prepared for physical battle up front
It’s clear that the Jayhawks understand that physicality is a strength of the Fighting Illini. A big aspect of Big Ten football is controlling the running game, and Illinois allowed just 56 rushing yards in its first game, albeit against FCS-level Eastern Illinois. Last year, Illinois ranked 55th in rushing defense, allowing 150 yards on the ground per game.
“They’re in the Big Ten, so they got to be able to stop the run,” Ford said. “They got to be able to play hard. So yeah, they’re very physical, very big guys up there, and yeah, we’re going to have to come ready to play.”
Kansas had success running the ball last season. The Jayhawks ran for 262 yards and did some good things under Andy Kotelnicki’s scheme. Morrison said Kansas did a good job following that scheme and getting downhill.
“The scheme from our coaches, the most part, so just, you know, following what our coach is doing, then being able to get downhill and then, and it was a lot of, It was a lot of instances where we had to get beyond block yards,” Morrison said. “I think we just did a good job of sticking a foot in the ground and getting vertical.”
Morrison said that despite adding Jeff Grimes as the offensive coordinator, Kansas has been able to maintain its running back rotation and differing formations.
Stopping Illinois’ running game a major focus
Kaden Feagin (6’3”, 250) and Josh McCray (6’1”, 235) could pose problems to Kansas’ front 7 as being running backs who are hard to tackle. Withers said tackling will be a major emphasis.
“It’s like he’s the same size as me,” Withers said. “We got to just wrap up and roll. We’re gonna be good. We can get him down. Just get him down without gaining extra yards and falling forward.”
Illinois has a dual-threat quarterback in Luke Altmyer. In last year’s game, Altmyer ran for two touchdowns, including getting loose for a 72-yard score. Withers said containing the quarterback run has been a focus.
“That's been a big thing we've been working on because there was a few times last year we get out of our lanes,” Withers said. “So I believe we could just stay in our lanes. We could shut down all that scrambling. That's the big thing we can't have.”
Wheeler said it will be important for Kansas to read its keys and “stay on point.” Withers added that the defensive tackles have to come out and be the physical leaders of the team.
Staying calm on the road
Illinois announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout of Memorial Stadium with a capacity of 60,670. It’s the first sellout since 2016, and the night game will add to the environment.
Kansas has had experiences in these road games before. The Jayhawks won road night games at Iowa State and Cincinnati last season. Withers said it will be important for the team to stay disciplined.
“Away games, they’re very fun to be in, but just staying focused and making sure you get the job done,” Withers said. “Cause, like, discipline is the biggest thing on the road. You mess up, it’s just gonna give the other team just more momentum.”
Morrison said it’s important to be ready for anything while playing on the road.
“I always expect chaos, you know,” Morrison said. “Things can change so fast, so it just gives you the mindset of be aware, be ready for anything and anything that can pop up out of nowhere.”