Big 12 play opens as BYU will play their first conference game in Lawrence. A game between two 3-0 teams has a lot of interesting matchups on the field.

- We talk with BYU play-by-man Greg Wrubell, who gives us a great look at their team.

- We break this game down and have our predictions.

- Kansas QB commit Isaiah Marshall is putting up big numbers and he joins us on the show.

- There are several recruits expected at the game and we talk about the key prospects.