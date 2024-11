- A strong group of recruits expected for the final home game

- RB commit Justin Thurman joins us on the show

- Our breakdown of the game and predictions

- Colorado writer Neill Woelk joins us to talk about Coach Prime and the Buffaloes

- A look back at the win over undefeated BYU

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE