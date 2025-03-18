Podcast: NCAA tourney, spring football, recruiting and special guests

The NCAA brackets are out and we discuss what the Jayhawks need to do to advance in the tournament.

- Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson have played well down stretch but others need to step up.

- Jackson Collier, who covers Arkansas, is one of the guests on the show and he delivers a detailed look at the Razorbacks.

- Spring football hits a pause with spring break and our thoughts on the practices

- KU WR commit Corbin Glasco joins us to talk about his recent visit to Lawrence

- A big breakdown on the latest with football recruiting as the Jayhawks are in a good spot