Published Mar 18, 2025
Podcast: NCAA tourney, spring football, recruiting and special guests
Slant Staff
Podcast

The NCAA brackets are out and we discuss what the Jayhawks need to do to advance in the tournament.

- Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson have played well down stretch but others need to step up.

- Jackson Collier, who covers Arkansas, is one of the guests on the show and he delivers a detailed look at the Razorbacks.

- Spring football hits a pause with spring break and our thoughts on the practices

- KU WR commit Corbin Glasco joins us to talk about his recent visit to Lawrence

- A big breakdown on the latest with football recruiting as the Jayhawks are in a good spot

Advertisement

Listen to the Inside Slant podcast

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE