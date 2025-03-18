DeZephen Walker moves up his Kansas visit to early April

The recruiting is about to move to a different stage for DeZephen Walker. The four-star running back is set to take several official visits, and they will start in a couple weeks.
Walker, from Ray-Pec in Missouri, was scheduled to visit Kansas in late May but those plans have changed. He will now take his official visit to KU on April 4th.
The Walker family has a good relationship with Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace who has been recruiting him since he started high school.
“I've known Coach Wallace since my freshman year, and you know, he's really been doing a great job,” Walker said. “Just really getting to know me and my family. He's been to my school multiple times. He's been to my games, and I honestly really feel like he's a great coach.”
Walker has scholarship offers from several of the top programs in the country. He watched his older brother Demetrios II go through the recruiting process. His father Demetrios has been involved in recruiting and coaches him at Ray-Pec.
“Since the beginning of this journey, Coach Wallace has been very much impactful,” Demetrios said. “He's been a guy that's a relationship builder, but he's also a developer. From what he's shown me and what I've seen as far as his outcomes.”
Demetrios said they saw what Wallace accomplished coaching Devin Neal. Last season Neal set the all-time Kansas career rushing record and Wallace was his coach for four years.
“When I mean outcomes, I'm talking about the young man, Devin Neal,” Demetrios said. “Those were his outcomes. I know with what Coach Wallace has told me; what he has shown me statistically and what he does when he's coaching that I know that has a big piece to do with Devin Neal's success. Coaching is a big piece of it.”
Walker has visits scheduled to Notre Dame, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State, and Purdue. As the official visits start soon, Walker said he is looking for several factors when he makes his final decision.
“The top things I look for are culture, coaching, and just a great environment that I can thrive in,” he said. “Those are the top three things I look for. And winning is important. As I go on these visits those are the main things I will look for.”
He is participating in track for his high school and plans to run the 100, 200, and a relay. Walker said he talks with his family daily about recruiting.
“It is pretty much every day,” he said. “A lot of schools call me every day and text me, so it's like an everyday thing. On the weekends, I take that time to just relax, though. But during the week, I talk to my parents every day about it.”