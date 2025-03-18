DeZephen Walker moves up his Kansas visit to early April

The recruiting is about to move to a different stage for DeZephen Walker. The four-star running back is set to take several official visits, and they will start in a couple weeks.

Walker, from Ray-Pec in Missouri, was scheduled to visit Kansas in late May but those plans have changed. He will now take his official visit to KU on April 4th.

The Walker family has a good relationship with Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace who has been recruiting him since he started high school.

“I've known Coach Wallace since my freshman year, and you know, he's really been doing a great job,” Walker said. “Just really getting to know me and my family. He's been to my school multiple times. He's been to my games, and I honestly really feel like he's a great coach.”

Walker has scholarship offers from several of the top programs in the country. He watched his older brother Demetrios II go through the recruiting process. His father Demetrios has been involved in recruiting and coaches him at Ray-Pec.

“Since the beginning of this journey, Coach Wallace has been very much impactful,” Demetrios said. “He's been a guy that's a relationship builder, but he's also a developer. From what he's shown me and what I've seen as far as his outcomes.”