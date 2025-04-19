Published Apr 19, 2025
Video: Reaction after the Jayhawks win over Kansas State
Sam Winton  •  JayhawkSlant
See reaction from Dan Fitzgerald, Jackson Hauge, and Alex Breckheimer after their comeback win over Kansas State in game one.

