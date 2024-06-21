We are back in the studio getting you caught up on the latest with the summer information and recruiting.

- KU QB Commit David McComb breaks down his official visit and talks about how he is helping recruit.

- We recap last weekend as five commitments came in over the weekend.

- Still a lot of work to do and there are a lot of recruits on the board.

- The basketball portal season is officially over and Bill Self scored a successful class.

- The latest on basketball recruits expected to visit.