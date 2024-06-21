Advertisement
Podcast: QB commit David McComb is our guest, latest on recruiting

Slant Staff
Podcast

We are back in the studio getting you caught up on the latest with the summer information and recruiting.

- KU QB Commit David McComb breaks down his official visit and talks about how he is helping recruit.

- We recap last weekend as five commitments came in over the weekend.

- Still a lot of work to do and there are a lot of recruits on the board.

- The basketball portal season is officially over and Bill Self scored a successful class.

- The latest on basketball recruits expected to visit.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

