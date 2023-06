The Slant Staff is back in the studio talking about the latest in basketball and football.

- The return of Zach Clemence

- Will Bill Self still add to the current roster

- What this roster looks like heading into the summer

- The latest on recruiting trail with the 2025 class

- The football staff continues to add talent

- What spots still remain

- Another big official visit weekend will wrap up summer recruiting

- What recruits are left on the board for the final spots