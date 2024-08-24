PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Quentin Skinner relishing last go-around with experienced group

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

Kansas has a ton of returning talent on the offensive side of the ball. Senior wide receiver Quentin Skinner is one of those returnees. The 6-foot-5 wideout was Kansas’ second-leading receiver last season with 587 yards.

Skinner has a special relationship with Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm, the other class of 2020 wide receivers. Together with Jalon Daniels, they have been an important part of the offense and share a strong bond.

“To have us all back is really fun,” Skinner said. “I still remember the first day of move-in of when we were here as freshmen… We all moved our stuff in, did our team check in for that day and it was around seven, six o’clock and we’re like ‘y’all trying to go run routes, trying to go do something?’ So I mean, it’s kind of all just a recurring, like movement, you know what I’m saying? All in the same time of being what it’s already been.”

Skinner is ready for the final year with several of his teammates who have been together
Skinner is ready for the final year with several of his teammates who have been together

Skinner said it’s a dream come true to get all the guys back. Along with the top 3 receivers, Kansas also has Trevor Wilson and Torry Locklin entering their senior seasons, making for an experienced group that has helped Skinner grow both on and off the field.

“To have older dudes that have just been by me to teach me as a man, like through things outside life and within these walls, you know just always have best friends around,” Skinner said of what the group means to him. “I’m grateful for them.”

Skinner is taking things day by day and understands that this season can be special. He’s sad to not have the chance to play in The Booth but is looking forward to playing on an NFL field.

“Being able to have the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium before gratefully even having the possibility to play in the NFL, a lot of college players don’t get that opportunity,” Skinner said.

This Kansas team features a roster of 30 seniors, with a lot of them being major players in the program’s rebuild. As Skinner enters his final college season, he’s tried to teach the youngsters about simply being a good person.

“At the end of the day, I feel like being a great man will lead you in a great direction,” Skinner said. “Also I’ll say want to learn, and that may go from a far stretch or may be cheesy, but it’s like to go out of your way to coaches, to players, to come to they meeting rooms and [be] like ‘Hey bro can I sit down with you? Let [me] learn some things from you.’ So just to get better experience in different ways of life and just how to be better as a man.”

Skinner also said it was tremendously important to maintain the culture that has been built at Kansas. He wants to implement the things he’s learned on others and continue to grow the culture collectively throughout the entire team.

